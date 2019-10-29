ITG Brands LLC confirmed Tuesday it has offered a voluntary separation program to sales employees outside Greensboro with more than 100 accepting.
Most tobacco manufacturers have a significant percentage of their workforce servicing retail and wholesale customers across the United States.
The workforce reduction comes after ITG told the N.C. Commerce Department on Oct. 17 that it had made official plans to end production at its Reidsville cigarette manufacturing plant by Dec. 31, effectively eliminating 110 jobs.
The production shift appeared inevitable after Reynolds American Inc.’s plans to buy Lorillard Inc. surfaced in July 2014. Reynolds completed the $29.25 billion deal in June 2015.
The companies sold Reynolds’ cigarette brands Kool, Salem and Winston, and the Lorillard cigarette brand of Maverick and its blu eCig brand to then-Imperial Tobacco Group Ltd. for $7.1 billion to ease regulatory concerns about competition and help Reynolds pay for the overall deal.
Since the sale, at least 375 ITG production jobs have been eliminated.
Smith said Oct. 17 ITG's Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 to 925 since its creation in 2015. Production workers, which numbered 1,100 before the sale and 675 afterward, were hit hardest.
At that time, ITG had 859 sales and marketing employees across the country and 22 at its leaf-processing plant in Danville, Va.
"We are doing well, in fact, we are growing market share and have just completed a very successful fiscal year," ITG spokesman Mark Smith said.
According to the latest Nielsen convenience store data as of Oct. 5, ITG's market share was at 6.9%, including 2% from Winston and 1.5% each from Kool and Maverick. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.
"We are building on that performance by making sure we have the right organization in place," Smith said.
"The voluntary separation offer is part of that overall planning and, in fact, the ultimate number may be less than 100 as a number of those field sales positions will be filled."
Though field sales employees were the focus of the voluntary separation offers, the initiative covered all company functions, including at its Greensboro headquarters. There are plans to fill some job vacancies as they occur.
ITG announced Nov. 1, 2018, it would close the Reidsville plant at 301 N. Scales St. by April 2020.
ITG said at the time the 127-year-old plant would maintain production of former Commonwealth Brands cigarette products until the shift is completed to the former Lorillard Inc. plant in Greensboro.
The manufacturer said in its WARN notice that it would begin shutting down operations on Dec. 19 and that 102 jobs would be eliminated Dec. 31, and the rest by Feb. 27.
ITG said displaced hourly employees will receive a severance package. It has established a benefits plan for salaried employees affected by the closing. The hourly workers are represented by Local 192T of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers’ & Grain Millers International Union.
Smith said ITG is investing $70 million in new high-tech, high-speed equipment at the Greensboro facility, “which indicates how we feel about the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.