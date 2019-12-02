An Italian maker of flat glass and natural and synthetic stones products said Monday it will create its North American headquarters in Reidsville by early 2020.
Bovone recently bought the former Harley Davidson dealership facility on Barnes Street. The company said it will renovate the space to accommodate commercial offices, a spare parts warehouse and a mechanical workshop.
"The building is 13,380 square feet, but since they don't qualify for incentives, we do not know their exact investment or jobs figures," said Leigh Cockram, director of the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism.
"I suspect, however, based on our conversations, they will hire around five and make a total investment of under $1 million with purchase and upfit.
"Bovone has been successfully selling its machines in the United States for 45 years, and the time has come that we expand into this market with a physical location so we can continue to effectively and efficiently meet the demands of our loyal customer base," Federica Bovone, president of Bovone, said in a statement.
Bovone said it chose the Reidsville site to be in proximity to Salem Distributing Co. in Winston-Salem, as well as to be close to the home furnishings industry that is a prominent buyer of flat glass/
"To have another international company invest in our county proves that the economy is strong and that our strategic location for reaching major U.S. markets continues to be attractive to companies looking to move product to market in a timely manner ,” Cockram said.
“It’s also exciting to see the repurposing of a previously vacant commercial building.”
Bovone's product lines are structured in two main areas of excellence: the product line consisting of standalone machines, for grinding, bevelling and washing of glass and stone; and the product line dedicated to complete plants for the silvering (coating) and layering of glass.
Bovone was founded in 1954 and is based in Ovada, Italy, in the province of Alessandria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.