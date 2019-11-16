Once again, it is a good time to decide if converting from a traditional tax-deferred IRA to a tax-free-forever Roth IRA is a smart move. Even though your 2019 tax return isn’t due until April, you must make the conversion decision by year-end — about six weeks from now.
If you do decide to convert, that decision is now irrevocable. Conversion naysayers argue that since ordinary income taxes are due on all the money converted, you are paying taxes that could be deferred until years later.
Another common anti-Roth-conversion argument is that during retirement you are more likely to be in a lower tax bracket. When my currently-employed clients use that argument, I tell them my goal as their financial adviser is always for them is to be in the same or higher tax bracket when they retire.
Given the potential for decades of tax-free Roth-IRA growth with no required minimum distributions (RMDs) after age 70½ and eventual tax-free money for your heirs to inherit, my son Steve and I think that most traditional IRA owners should at least consider a conversion.
We think converting makes sense if you can do so without moving into a higher tax bracket and, of course, have enough savings to pay the extra taxes due next year. Certainly, it is a very attractive option for anyone in the 12% tax bracket (taxable income after all deductions no higher than $78,950 for couples and $39,475 for singles) or lower.
For example, suppose you and your spouse estimate that your gross income this year will be $75,000. Given the IRS’s $24,400 standard deduction, your 2019 taxable income will be $50,600, so I suggest transferring about $25,000 into a Roth. (In case your estimated income number for this year is a little low, that amount keeps you more than $3,000 below the 22% tax bracket that begins at $78,951).
The $25,000 conversion would raise your tax bill by $4,313 (12% federal and 5.25% state). A quick approximation is that if you are in the 12% IRS bracket, you will pay a little more than $1 in taxes for every $6 that you transfer into your tax-free Roth. All Roth-IRA conversion money is available to you tax- and penalty-free at age 59½ or older and after any Roth IRA that you own has been open for at least five years.
Even if a Roth conversion probably isn’t a choice for most people, I’m convinced many readers of this column would benefit. (I moved some Apple stock into a Roth IRA nine years ago and all that growth is now available to me tax-free, without any annual RMDs.)
One way to avoid the conversion question is to invest directly into a Roth 401(k) or 403(b) at work. Then when you retire, you can roll over your pension plan at work into a Roth-IRA without taxes.
Seventy percent of employers who offer a 401(k) plan now offer the Roth option. However, only 18% of workers who have a Roth pension choice contribute to one. I believe that the Roth choice at work is especially attractive to younger workers who are typically in lower tax brackets and who can benefit from three decades or more of compounding tax-free growth.
A major problem the new tax law created last year is that so many generous taxpayers who donate to their favorite charities lost their ability to deduct from their taxes their charitable gifts. For the tax year 2017, about 31% of taxpayers itemized so they could claim deductions for donations to charities, mortgage interest, state and local taxes (SALT), and other items.
However, given the new $10,000 SALT limit combined with the high standard deduction, only about 14% — a 55% decline from 2017 — were able to itemize their deductions last year. For the first time ever, that group included Sue and me!
According to Giving USA, total charitable giving dropped 3.8% last year to $292.1 billion, the largest decline since 1987, except for the market crash years of 2008 and 2009. It is estimated that 20% of all taxpayers lost the ability to deduct charitable donations in 2018.
Luckily, Sue and I took advantage of the Qualified Charitable Deduction, (QCD) that allows us to donate money directly from our IRAs to charities. We used the QCD provision to donate our required minimum distributions (RMDs) to charities. Therefore, we didn’t pay any taxes on our RMDs — QCDs permit us to get credit for our charitable deductions without itemizing, Unfortunately, this terrific tax break is available only to people 70½ and older.
The QCD donations must be sent directly from the IRA custodian to the charity. That can be accomplished by filling out forms or better yet, by requesting an IRA checkbook from your IRA custodian. Fidelity allows us to write charitable checks for as little as $50.
A terrific way for everyone to get credit for charitable deductions is to set up a Charitable Gift Account at a discount broker (800-262-6039 or fidelitycharitable.org). My favorite one, the world’s largest, is the Fidelity Giving Account. Currently, more than 200,000 donors have given away almost $6 billion this year.
Fidelity requires a minimum of $5,000 to set up a Giving Account and checks drawn from it may be written for $50 or more. The best tax-saving strategy is to allow Fidelity to sell highly appreciated stock (or mutual funds) from your taxable account that you donate. You get a charitable deduction for 100% of the sale price and you pay no capital gains.
You then choose how to invest the money. Fidelity offers 23 different mutual-fund choices that include stock and bond indices and actively managed funds ranging from money-market to aggressive growth.
Fidelity’s fee is the higher of 0.6% or $100 annually of the account’s total. The other charges are the internal expenses of the 23 fund choices that range from less than 0.03% for the stock and bond index funds to a high of 0.95% for the Fidelity actively-managed international stock fund.
There is no time period requirement for when the donations to charity must begin from your Giving Fund. If your investment goes up, you will have more money to donate, but there is no additional tax deduction. (Of course, you can make additional gifts anytime.)
Fidelity recommends that you start the transfer process by mid-December to give it and your current custodian plenty of time to complete all the paperwork by Dec. 31.
Given the market is at an all-time high, most of us have very few losing stock or mutual fund positions. However, if you do, why not sell them to harvest tax losses to reduce your taxes? You are allowed to buy back any position sold 31 days or more after the sell date.
Another wise tax strategy is to hold all your actively managed stock mutual funds in your IRA, as I do, and your stocks and ETFs in your taxable account. That way you avoid unwanted taxable annual capital gains that managed mutual funds are required to pay.
I hope the above tax tips will help my readers make wise decisions about investing and taxes — always a complicated process.
