A return to profitability during its first quarter of fiscal 2020, along with positive shipment trends, netted Insteel Industries Inc. a significant boost in its share price Thursday.
The Mount Airy corporation reported $555,000 in net income, compared with a $1.77 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019.
However, the profit was down sharply from $4.13 million a year ago.
The company reported 3 cents in diluted earnings, compared with a 9-cent earnings loss in the fourth quarter and 21 cents in diluted earnings a year ago.
First-quarter sales dropped 6.3% to $97.6 million, while cost of sales fell 1.9% to $91.3 million.
Investors responded by sending the share price up as much as 16.7% to a 52-week high of $25.30 in morning trading. The share price was up 10.7%, or by $2.32, to $23.99 at 1:30 p.m.
The company benefited from having a $163,000 income-tax reduction, compared with a $4.13 million expense a year ago.
"We expect construction market conditions will support continued growth and the demand for our products during fiscal 2020," H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, told analysts Thursday.
"While we are less than three weeks into our second fiscal quarter, we are pleased with the strength of our order book and the robust pace of shipments.
"We believe the cycle of continually declining steel prices has run its course for now, which implies the opportunity for spreads to return to normalized levels," Woltz said.
Insteel said that "despite favorable conditions in the company's construction end-markets ... it continued to be adversely affected by low-priced import competition."
In March 2018, the Trump administration placed 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
Because Insteel is a large purchaser of steel for its product mix, it relies on sourcing lower-cost raw material from foreign countries for the 25% of its business not tied to a federal contract.
"Foreign competitors have responded by increasing production to downstream products, such as PC strand and standard welded wire reinforcement, in order to circumvent the tariffs and expand their share in the U.S. market” Insteel said.
Woltz has said the Trump administration "is firmly committed to its steel trade policy. The only reasonable resolution of these distortions is to extend the Section 232 tariff to include downstream products.”
Woltz has stressed in previous quarters that Insteel “has no plans to reduce employment levels due to the potential for tariffs on imports of steel products.”
Woltz said Thursday the company "will maintain (its) focus on those factors we can control in aggressively pursuing further process improvements and strategic acquisition opportunities."
Insteel told analysts Thursday that public construction spending, as of November, was up 6.8% from the prior year, with highway and street construction, one of the largest end use applications for its products, rising 8.8%.
"We expect this favorable trend will continue in 2020, driven primarily by higher state and local spending supported by fuel tax increases, the availability of low-cost debt financing and other ballot measures, together with the improved fiscal positions of states and municipalities."
Insteel said that when the Federal Transportation Spending bill for fiscal 2020 was enacted in December, it increased federal highway funding by 2.4% — up to the level authorized under the FAST Act. It also provides for an additional $2.2 billion of supplemental funding from the general fund.
The federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, or FAST, was signed into law in December 2015.
The act provides long-term funding — $305 billion from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2020 — for such programs as highway construction, highway and motor-vehicle safety, public transportation, motor-carrier safety, hazardous-materials safety, rail and research, technology and statistics.
"This marks the first time in five years that state Transportation Departments will have their full spending authority prior to Jan. 1," the company said. "It provides a clear path for Congress to pursue a successor highway funding bills of the FAST Act, which expires at the end of fiscal 2020.
Stephen Simpson, a contributing analyst with SeekingAlpha.com, said Insteel "remains stuck between having to overpay for wire rod and having to compete with imported downstream products that use cheaper inputs, leading to severe gross margin pressure."
Simpson said "the underlying demand environment is pretty healthy; non-residential construction has continued to grow, and state/local transportation spending has accelerated with the FAST Act."
Insteel said it spent $600,000 on capital investments in the first quarter, compared with $6.2 million a year ago. The company maintained its projection of spending $17 million in capital investments during 2020.
