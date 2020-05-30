A substantial decrease in investment income contributed to Novant Health Inc. reporting Friday a $374.9 million loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
By comparison, Novant had $228.1 million in excess revenue a year ago.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
Novant reported a $403.6 million investment loss for the quarter, compared with a $197.1 million gain a year ago.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
The investment loss was not unexpected given the decline that the stock market went through beginning Feb. 20 through the end of the quarter. It is likely Novant has recovered some of the investment losses with the stock market’s rebound in recent weeks.
In terms of core operating revenue, Novant reported $1.33 billion, down 0.8%.
That revenue source, however, is likely to be down in the second quarter given Novant, as did most hospitals in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
Novant reported $105.3 million in “other income,” compared with $80.2 million a year ago.
Meanwhile, operating expenses fell 1.5% to $1.21 billion. Salaries and employment benefits fell 4.7% to $730.7 million, while supplies rose 3.9% to $475.6 million.
It listed spending $84.5 million on capital projects, down from $100 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed, as typical, without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
