A significant increase in investment income and higher core operating revenue contributed to Novant Health Inc. reporting Friday having excess revenue of $221.9 million for its fourth quarter of 2019.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
By comparison, the system had a loss of $114 million a year ago.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
Novant reported $1.46 billion in core operating revenue, up 7.1%. Novant reported $122.8 million in “other income,” compared with $90.5 million a year ago.
Meanwhile, operating expenses rose 10.1% to $1.28 billion.
Most noteworthy, Novant reported a $131.8 million investment gain for the quarter, compared with a $226.2 million loss a year ago. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
For fiscal 2019, Novant reported excess revenue over expenses of $523.48 million, compared with $94 million in fiscal 2018.
The system had $5.43 billion in core operating revenue, up 9%. Operating expenses rose 12.3% to $4.93 billion.
It listed spending $413.4 million on capital projects in fiscal 2019, compared with $390.84 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed without comment at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
