The top four executives at Insteel Industries Inc. received a sizable raise but no incentive pay during fiscal 2019, according to a regulatory filing Friday.
The Mount Airy company, as is its pattern, is the first corporation to report annual executive-compensation figures in 2020 among those based or having major operations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, was paid $635,000 in salary, an increase of 4.6%. He received incentive pay of $849,423 in 2018.
Woltz also received stock and option awards valued at $599,990 on the date they were awarded. He received $22,691 in all other compensation: $15,461 in a 401(k) matching payment; $3,647 in dividends or the equivalent paid on restricted stock units; and $3,583 in value for a death-benefit program provided to executive officers.
The total compensation package for Woltz was listed at $1.77 million in the company’s summary compensation table, down from $2.31 million in 2017.
Insteel said the executives did not receive incentive pay because the company failed to meet certain annual financial goals.
For fiscal 2019 that ended Sept. 28, Insteel reported just under $6 million in net income, down from $36.3 million in fiscal 2018.
In March 2018, the Trump administration placed 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports. Insteel said in October that “it continued to be unfavorably impacted by increasing low-priced import competition.”
Woltz said in October that the Trump administration “is aware of the adverse impact of the surge in foreign finished products on our industry and are advocating for action that addresses these unfavorable trends.”
“It appears the administration is firmly committed to its steel trade policy. The only reasonable resolution of these distortions is to extend the Section 232 tariff to include downstream products.”
Michael Gazmarian, chief financial officer and treasurer, received $345,000 in salary, a 4.9% increase, and total compensation of $925,327, down 17.9%.
Insteel said in a regulatory filing Dec. 20 that Gazmarian is leaving the company “to pursue other opportunities.” Gazmarian began working at Insteel in 1994.
The company said it would immediately initiate “a comprehensive search for his successor,” and that Gazmarian will participate in the process and continue his duties during the leadership transition.
Richard Wagner, general manager for Insteel Wire Products, received $330,000 in salary, up 7.9%, and total compensation of $913,449, down 15.5%.
James Petelle, company vice president of administration, and its secretary, was paid $225,000, an increase of 6.4%, and total compensation of $481,802, down 30.5%.
The company will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.