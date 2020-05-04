The next step in the evolution of downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter is the creation of a physical and virtual hub at the crossroads of health care and technology.
Organizers have even trademarked the hub's name as iQ Healthtech Labs.
Like most previous initiatives in the innovation districts since its formation 25 years ago, the hub's aim will be to shorten the development cycle of products, this time where the health care and technology sectors intersect.
The hub is set up to foster collaborations between Innovation Quarter tenants, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center research, traditional and non-traditional partners, commercial markets and potential investors.
“iQ Healthtech Labs perfectly represents the next chapter in the development of the Innovation Quarter,” Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, said in a statement.
“By combining our institutional strengths with leading companies aiming to bring health solutions to the market, we can create the types of collaborations and partnerships the Innovation Quarter was built for.”
Although there will be more emphasis on the virtual component because of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the plan is to capitalize on the central location and space within Bailey Power Plant.
Each sector will feature its own “lab,” in terms of collaborative organizations, virtual connectivity infrastructure and eventually physical space. Each lab will be anchored by existing research and innovation group within the district, such as the Center for Healthcare Innovation and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
The four focus sectors are:
* Value and health transformation, defined as "using population health tools, research and approaches to produce insights and models that enable health systems and communities to move to value-based models of care."
* Healthy aging, defined as "integrating technologies, exceptional aging and& Alzheimer’s research, and innovative approaches to help people live longer and healthier."
* Virtual health, defined as "using technology, behavioral economics and process improvement to make access to high quality healthcare easier, including telehealth, virtual health and retail health delivery."
* Personalized care and precision medicine, defined as "developing and refining novel approaches, such as genomics and humanoids, that take into account a patient’s genetic makeup to improve health."
* Learning systems, defined as "exploring and refining new opportunities, technologies and approaches for experiential learning and teaching through novel methods, such as virtual learning."
The collaboration is expected to yield an economic development component for the local community.
"As our talent and technological capacity grows, we will look to strategically develop our economy to leverage those assets and apply them to research, development and emerging technologies in medical science," said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
The healthtech lab concept is the latest development for the district.
Wake Forest School of Medicine governs the 1.2-million-square-foot innovation district under the auspices of the university.
Wake Forest dropped its name from the Innovation Quarter on Feb. 15 as part of a three-prong branding and outreach initiative aimed at encouraging the local community to more fully embrace the live-work-learn-play marketing pitch.
The other elements in the initiative are developing innovation sectors within the district and placing a “deeper focus” on the attributes of successful global innovation districts.
The change also was meant to demonstrate that the Innovation Quarter has evolved beyond the public perception that it contains just Wake Forest Baptist research and related entities.
The district had similar typecasting when it served for decades as the base for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. operations, until the company began downsizing in the early 1990s.
Winston-Salem’s overall investment in the Innovation Quarter has been at least $56 million, along with at least $5.85 million from Forsyth County.
There are more than 1,800 degree-seeking students between the School of Medicine and Wake Downtown, the university’s undergraduate presence.
More than 90 independent companies have operations in the Innovation Quarter, along with Winston-Salem State University, Forsyth Technical Community College and UNC School of the Arts.
