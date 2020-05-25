The two main anchors of downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter are combining on a public-health technology innovation.
Inmar Intelligence is partnering with Wake Forest Baptist Health and iQ Healthtech Labs on a conversational chatbot that provides online assistance to individuals at high risk for the COVID-19 virus.
The groups said the platform is designed “to provide access to reliable answers to individualized questions and support those seeking care in a time of social distancing.”
Features include: a symptom checker and risk assessment; e-appointment capabilities; updated wait times at local health clinics; and giving opportunities.
“Partnering with Inmar Intelligence through our iQ Healthtech Labs provided the expertise needed to deploy this engagement platform effectively and quickly,” Terry Williams, Wake Forest Baptist’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement.
The partnership serves in part as a public introduction to iQ Healthtech Labs, which debuted in late April as a physical and virtual hub at the crossroads of health care and technology.
Like most previous initiatives in the innovation districts since its formation 25 years ago, the hub’s aim will be to shorten the development cycle of products, this time where the health care and technology sectors intersect.
The hub is set up to foster collaborations between Innovation Quarter tenants, Wake Forest Baptist research, traditional and non-traditional partners, commercial markets and potential investors.
Inmar crafted the system using its conversational commerce platform, which has the ability to send personalized, one-to-one, engagements through intelligent chatbot messaging.
It enables organizations to communicate with individuals on the most popular messaging platforms.
“When Wake Forest Baptist Health approached us for assistance in developing this conversational bot, we immediately got to work on the opportunity to help our local community in its time of need,” said David Mounts, Inmar’s chairman and chief executive.
