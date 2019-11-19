David Mounts, chairman and chief executive of Inmar Inc., added his voice Tuesday to the chorus of business, civic and elected officials praising Winston-Salem’s efforts in building a knowledge-based economy.
However, Mounts also challenged attendees of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce’s 134th annual meeting to not become complacent or satisfied.
“We cannot breathe a sigh of relief. There’s too much left to do,” Mounts said.
In fact, he cautioned that continuing to move the local economy forward requires faster recognition and response to opportunities whose door may open and close quickly.
“Can you react fast enough?” Mounts asked. “We have to amplify our story and accelerate the pace of change.”
Mounts’ keynote speech carried a similar tone to the one Don Flow, head of Flow Automotive Cos., offered to the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership on Nov. 14.
Flow called for making Winston-Salem a “city of open opportunity” to go along with the city’s official Arts and Innovation appellation.
Picking up on the Nov. 13 announcement of a major free-college venture for low-income high school graduates, Flow said the city needs to advance to where 80% of children are reading at grade level, and where 65 percent of high school graduates go on to get at least a two-year associate degree.
“For us to become the city we want to be, we have to attack inter-generational poverty in this city,” Flow said. “We have to embrace education as the path out of poverty.”
In February, BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King said at the chamber’s State of the Economy’s event that local business leaders need to update their economic formulas to reflect the ever-accelerating nature of technology.
Mounts echoed Flow and King in touting the advances of embracing technological changes and warning of falling behind similar-sized metros if Winston-Salem doesn’t.
Mounts said among the best entrepreneurial avenues to pursue involve innovations into aviation/flight, health care, information technology centered on what he called “reality” services, security and connectivity.
“We can be like honey — sweet, from the earth, looking out for each other — and pour out too slow,” Mounts said.
“We need to be more like Texas Pete, spicy with a little kick. We need to be willing to say ‘yes” more. We need to encourage city and county officials to take risks in order to build this ecosystem.”
Mounts acknowledged that there will be mistakes and failures made along the way, but “an opportunity economy lifts all of us.”
“We can’t be willing to let Charlotte, (and the Triangle) define progress for us.”
Mounts challenged attendees to help support a five-year, $7.5 million public/private funding effort to build resources to help attract at least 100 high-potential startups to the community.
A $50,000 grant would be offered to a startup that moves 51% of its operations and at least one co-founder to the area. Over time, they would be required to give 1% of their profit back to the ecosystem.
“Momentum can be a fleeting friend,” Mounts said. “It demands to be fed.
“The challenge is determining where is your best fit and what can you do to build the ecosystem.”
Chamber chief executive Mark Owens, after touring the Winston-Salem area’s job growth in recent years, pointed out some recent national media articles that cast an unflattering light on the local economy.
“It’s up to us to write the next chapter to our story, to recapture the narrative,” Owens said.
