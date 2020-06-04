Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims dropped for the fifth consecutive week in North Carolina, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
There was a 17.6% decline, to 36,400, for the week that ended May 30, the department reported. For the week ending May 23, the revised claim total was 44,202.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial unemployment claims at 1.88 million, compared with a revised 2.12 million for the week that ended May 123. The peak has been 6.87 million the week that ended March 28.
The overall total of unemployment claims since March 15 is 42.64 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
North Carolina had the 10th highest UI claim filings in the nation. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
By comparison, the number of unemployment claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county governments began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to slow the pandemic’s spread.
"Layoffs have slowed dramatically since the end of March, as states have gradually lifted restrictions on movement and economic activity has picked back up," said Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group,
"The decline in continuing claims in mid-May, even with the increase the week ending May 23, suggests that job gains as businesses restart may be outweighing job losses, and that net monthly job growth could resume in June."
The U.S. Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 14.8% for the week that ended May 23, up from a revised 14.5% for the week that ended May 16.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May 8 that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April. It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
The U.S. rate for May is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists are projecting a May rate exceeding 20%.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April, a stark reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy.
The May rate will be released June 19. Economists project that rate will be significantly higher, because U.S. Labor collects employment data during the week that contains the 12th of the month. The April report covers the churn from March 14 to April 12.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are unaccounted for in the labor force.
For the Triad, the jobless rate more than tripled from 4.3% in March to 13.7% in April, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The 13.7% figure represents at least a 44-year high for the Triad. Commerce said its Triad employment data goes back to 1976. The April figure well exceeded the Great Recession high of 12.4% in January 2010.
Another sign of the sobering economic times: North Carolina is fast approaching 1 million applicants for state and federal unemployment-insurance benefits.
The state Division of Employment Security reported that as of Thursday morning, there have been 998,165 individual claims and 1.41 million overall claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
With the drop in the state's labor force over the month, currently 25% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were a combined 10,690 new claimants Wednesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES said 673,922 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 67.5% of the state’s unemployment-insurance, or UI, benefit claimants.
By comparison, U.S. Labor reported May 28 that nationally 47.3% of claimants had been paid as of April 30.
DES reported that $3.28 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid.
The overall unemployment-benefits payment breakdown is: $1.76 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $822.5 million in state benefits; $679./4 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $16.6 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 21.4% of that money had been used as of Thursday morning.
