A significant increase in both outpatient services and investment income boosted Cone Health to $32 million in excess revenue for its first quarter of fiscal 2020-21.
For a not-for-profit organization, excess revenue is equivalent to profit in a for-profit organization.
Core patient revenue was up 14.6% to $530.6 million, based in part on a 6.8% increase in outpatient visits to 255,261 for the quarter.
By comparison, surgical procedures were up 4.4% to 10,681, while emergency department visits rose 1.8% to 85,649.
It had “premium” revenue of $37 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 13.7%.
Other operating revenue fell 7.1% to $15.1 million.
Overall expenses rose 11% to $563.2 million, including a 12.7% increase in salaries and wages to $209.7 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019.
Supplier costs jumped 15.8% to $103.2 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract, and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
The system reported $18.19 million in investment income, compared with $1.07 million a year ago.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital improvements.
The quarterly results were disclosed on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.
The Cone system has six hospitals, 1,254 licensed beds and more than 12,000 employees. It has a management services agreement with Asheboro’s Randolph Hospital.
Randolph’s financial status has become dire enough in the past year that state legislature passed a bill in 2019 that made the hospital eligible for a $20 million loan from UNC Health through the Rural Health Stabilization program.
Randolph is required to secure a financial sponsor, which would be UNC Health, a commitment to a transition organization that would operate the hospital for up to three years, and a new management or ownership group in which Cone has expressed on-and-off interest.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 45.4% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 46.4% and self-pay was 1.5%.
