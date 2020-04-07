A sharp increase in incentive pay significantly bolstered the 2019 total compensation for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s chief executive, the company reported in a regulatory filing Monday.
Meanwhile, incentive pay was reduced nearly in half for the father-son executives of Earl and David Congdon.
Chief Executive and President Greg Gantt’s total compensation increased 51.5% to $7.34 million.
Gantt received an 18.1% increase in salary to $727,846, while his incentive pay rose 30.3% to $4.94 million. He received stock awards valued at $1.61 million on the date they were awarded.
All other compensation was $41,217, which consisted primarily of: $16,096 in company contributions to his 401(k) plan; $8,839 for personal use of corporate aircraft; $16,096 in company contributions to his 401(k) plan; $2,899 in additional health-benefit costs; $1,980 in life-insurance premiums; and $1,466 in a vested restricted stock accumulated dividend.
Earl Congdon, senior executive chairman, received a 20.2% reduction in salary to $400,000, a 40% decrease in incentive pay to $2.88 million, and total compensation of $4.33 million, down 26.1%.
David Congdon, executive chairman, received a 15.4% raise in salary to $727,332, a 41.7% decrease in incentive pay to $4.94 million, and total compensation of $7.53 million, down 22.2%.
The Thomasville company, a top-10 U.S. carrier, finished fiscal 2019 with a record $4.11 billion in revenue and $615.5 million in net income.
As of Dec. 31, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville, 720 at a service center in Greensboro and 20,594 full-time employees overall. The company is in the process of expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
Kevin Freeman, chief operating officer, had a 59.4% increase in salary to $545,558, a 14.2% increase in incentive pay to $2.47 million, and total compensation of $4.26 million, up 55.5%. Freeman became chief operating officer during 2018.
Adam Satterfield, chief financial officer and assistant secretary, had a 62.4% increase in salary to $460,117, an 11.1% climb in incentive pay to $1.81 million, and total compensation of $3.35 million, up 55.5%.
On Dec. 20, the company said in a regulatory filing that six executives have entered amended compensation agreements to swap out outstanding phantom stock awards redeemable in cash with common-stock shares.
According to Investopedia, a phantom stock plan is an employee benefit plan that gives selected employees, typically senior management, “many of the benefits of stock ownership without actually giving them any company stock. This is sometimes referred to as shadow (or synthetic) stock.”
Providers of phantom shares typically agree to offer participants the right to a cash payment of the shares at a designated time or in association with a designated event in the future. That payment typically is tied to the market value of an equivalent number of company shares.
That means the amount of the payout increases as the stock price rises and decreases if it falls. The value of the phantom shares are included in annual deferred compensation totals.
Earl Congdon had 71,335 phantom shares converted into common shares, while David Congdon had 64,049.8 shares converted. Gantt 40,860.8 shares, Freeman 25,124 shares and Satterfield 7,349.5 shares.
The company will hold its shareholder meeting at 10 a.m. May 20 at its headquarters, 500 Old Dominion Way, Thomasville. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
The board has recommended that shareholders approve increasing the number of authorized shares of common stock from 140 million to 280 million.
The board supported its proposal by saying the last increase came in May 2012.
In that time, Old Dominion has conducted three-for-two stock splits in September 2012 and March 2020. It had 79.19 million shares outstanding as of March 12.
“We have only 21.22 million authorized but unissued shares of our common stock, which we believe is inadequate to provide us with the flexibility necessary to respond to future needs and opportunities,” the board said.
If the amendment is approved, the number of authorized but unissued shares of common stock would be increased to 161.22 million.
