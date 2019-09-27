The share price of Imperial Brands Plc hit a 52-week low Friday following the tobacco manufacturer's earnings warning Thursday that reflected lower next-generation product sales in the United States.
Imperial, based in England, is the owner of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.
Next-generation products including blu eCigs sales in the U.S. and Europe and Pulze heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes sales in Japan.
Overall U.S. e-cigarette sales have declined in recent weeks amid the public-health scare involving the use of THC liquids in some open-pod products, as well as a forthcoming regulatory clampdown by the Food and Drug Administration at the request of President Donald Trump.
Imperial's share price fell as much as 65 cents in early trading to $21.50. Its 52-week high is $36.25 on Nov. 9.
When Reynolds American Inc. announced plans in 2014 to spend $29.25 billion to buy rival Lorillard Inc., essentially to acquire top-selling menthol brand Newport, a key part of the deal was Imperial agreeing to pay $7.1 billion for the rest of Lorillard.
Reynolds and Lorillard sold Imperial the cigarette brands of Kool, Salem and Winston from Reynolds and Maverick from Lorillard, as well as Lorillard’s blu eCigs.
Imperial said the earnings guidance was prompted "in light of a challenging next-generation product market in the USA and changes to our results expectations in the Africa, Asia and Australasia division."
The company projects its overall net revenue to be up 2% for fiscal 2019, while earnings per share would be flat.
At the halfway point of fiscal 2019, Imperial reported a 3.8% increase in revenue to $2.04 billion, while earnings were up 1.1% to $1.42 a share.
"While this is disappointing for the current year, we believe that next-generation products provide a significant opportunity to deliver additive growth to complement our tobacco business," the manufacturer said in a statement.
"We expect our overall next-generation business will grow net revenue by around 50% this year, albeit below our expectations."
ITG spokesman Mark Smith said in May that the manufacturer has about 960 employees in greater Greensboro area: 520 production, hourly and salaried employees; 80 quality and compliance, hourly and salaried employees; 110 employees in nearby Reidsville; and 250 salaried headquarters employees.
Like competitors Philip Morris USA and Reynolds, Imperial has been affected directly by growing uncertainty about the U.S. e-cigarette market.
"The USA next-generation environment has deteriorated considerably over the last quarter with increased regulatory uncertainty, including individual U.S. state actions," Imperial said.
"This has prompted a marked slowdown in the growth of the vapor category in recent weeks, with an increasing number of wholesalers and retailers not ordering or not allowing promotion of vaping products."
That slowdown was ill-timed for Imperial and Fontem Ventures, which operates blu eCigs in the U.S., considering the companies bolstered its e-cigarette marketing and retail initiatives in May.
"This has delivered improving consumer off-take for blu, albeit less than expected, reflecting the slowdown in the U.S. vapor category, combined with increased competitor discounting," Imperial said. "This has impacted overall group revenues and profitability.
"We continue to focus on managing the operational and regulatory challenges associated with a rapidly evolving category with a particular focus on recent USA developments and their potential impact on other next-generation products markets."
Stephen Pope, managing principal for London-based financial research firm Spotlight Ideas, said "the closing noose around vaping is eviscerating profit potential at the world’s major tobacco firms."
"Imperial echoed what we have been hearing from its peer group" in cutting revenue and earnings projections.
"This wave of regulation against the next generation of tobacco-related products is more than a hammer blow," Pope said. "It is is becoming a death sentence for a once mighty industry."
"Big tobacco will not be able to try and flood emerging markets as they once did with traditional products, as legislators in emerging markets are rapidly reviewing how their laws should be shaped."
Imperial said it is "making good progress with our current cost-optimization program," which it projects producing $369 million in annual savings beginning in September 2020.
"Given the evolving environment, we are also evaluating the effectiveness of our next-generation products' supply chain, which may result in contract termination costs that are not included in our revised expectations."
Imperial said the divestment of its premium cigar business "is progressing well and has generated strong interest from a number of potential buyers."
"We remain on track to realize proceeds of up to ($2.46 billion) from our disposal program before May."
