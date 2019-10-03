A dismal outlook on U.S. next-generation tobacco products may be at the root of the abrupt resignation decision of Imperial Brands Plc's chief executive Alison Cooper.
Imperial's board of directors announced Thursday a mutual agreement on Cooper stepping down after nine years "once a suitable successor is found."
Imperial, based in England, is the owner of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, which has 960 employees in the greater Greensboro area. ITG said in November 2018 that it planned to close its Reidsville manufacturing plant by April, affecting 110 employees.
The Cooper resignation announcement comes after Imperial issued a fiscal 2019 earnings warnings Sept. 26 that reflected lower blu eCigs electronic-cigarette sales in the U.S. The share price hit a 52-week low the next day.
Next-generation products also include Pulze heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes sales in Japan.
Overall U.S. e-cigarette sales have declined in recent weeks amid the public-health scare involving the use of THC liquids in some open-pod products, as well as a forthcoming regulatory clampdown by the Food and Drug Administration at the request of President Donald Trump.
Imperial chairman Mark Williamson praised Cooper's accomplishments that include "the business being significantly simplified and reshaped to strengthen its long-term growth potential, and more than $12.4 billion in dividends has been returned to shareholders."
Cooper's pending resignation follows the June 10 announcement that ITG Brands has named its third chief executive since its formation in July 2015, this time Imperial executive Oliver Kutz.
Kutz replaces Dan Carr, who had served in those posts for 16 months. The company said Carr stepped down “to pursue other interests.”
ITG began its corporate existence with longtime industry executive David Taylor as chief executive. Taylor previously served as Lorillard Inc.’s chief financial officer from 2008 until his promotion.
When Reynolds American Inc. announced plans in 2014 to spend $29.25 billion to buy rival Lorillard, essentially to acquire top-selling menthol brand Newport, a key part of the deal was Imperial agreeing to pay $7.1 billion for the rest of Lorillard.
Reynolds and Lorillard sold Imperial the cigarette brands of Kool, Salem and Winston from Reynolds and Maverick from Lorillard, as well as Lorillard’s blu eCigs.
“The USA next-generation environment has deteriorated considerably over the last quarter with increased regulatory uncertainty, including individual U.S. state actions,” Imperial said.
“This has prompted a marked slowdown in the growth of the vapor category in recent weeks, with an increasing number of wholesalers and retailers not ordering or not allowing promotion of vaping products.”
The company projects its overall net revenue to be up 2% for fiscal 2019, while earnings per share would be flat.
At the halfway point of fiscal 2019, Imperial reported a 3.8% increase in revenue to $2.04 billion, while earnings were up 1.1% to $1.42 a share.
“While this is disappointing for the current year, we believe that next-generation products provide a significant opportunity to deliver additive growth to complement our tobacco business,” the manufacturer said Sept. 26.
“We expect our overall next-generation business will grow net revenue by around 50% this year, albeit below our expectations.”
Williamson praised Cooper's work to "halve the number of cigarette brands to ensure a higher quality of growth, with Asset Brands now accounting for two thirds of the group’s tobacco net revenue."
Williamson also credited Cooper's for the U.S. market expansion strategy even though Imperial's U.S. market share in traditional cigarettes has dropped from 10% to 6.9%, according to Nielsen convenience store sales data.
Cooper's duties until her successor is named will continue to include proceeding on Imperial's the asset divestment program, which the manufacturer "expects to realize proceeds of up to $2.48 billion by May.
Stephen Pope, managing principal for London-based financial research firm Spotlight Ideas, said “the closing noose around vaping is eviscerating profit potential at the world’s major tobacco firms.”
“Imperial echoed what we have been hearing from its peer group” in cutting revenue and earnings projections.
“This wave of regulation against the next generation of tobacco-related products is more than a hammer blow,” Pope said. “It is becoming a death sentence for a once mighty industry.”
