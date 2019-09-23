Mickey Truck Bodies, one of High Point's largest private employers, said Monday that an undisclosed illness to Mike Tucker, its president and chief executive, has led to a management change.
Tucker has stepped down while undergoing treatment, but will remain in an advisory role.
Tucker took over both duties in October, becoming the first non-Mickey family member responsible for all day-to-day operations in the company's then-114-year history.
Carl Mickey Jr. serves as chairman of Mickey Truck Bodies and Mickey Ventures & Holdings, while Dean Sink became executive chairman of both companies Jan. 1.
Taking over as chief executive of Mickey Truck Bodies is Matt Sink, currently an executive vice president of both companies. Matt Sink joined Mickey in 2007. He is the great grandson of company founder Will Franklin Mickey.
Tom Arland, currently Mickey’s vice president for corporate sales, fleet services and parts, has been named as president. Arland joined Mickey in 2012 as vice president of sales for beverage and engineered vehicles.
"For the past several years Tom has worked very closely with our team leads across all areas of the company, and has played a major role in our overall record growth in sales as well as improvements in operational efficiency, productivity and scheduling," Matt Sink said in a statement. "He is extremely qualified to lead our company at a record pace."
Martin Skurka has been named vice president of operations.
Greg Fisher is president and chief executive of Mickey Ventures & Holdings.
