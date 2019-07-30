A group of 47 workers at IFB Solutions Inc. have gained a 15-day extension on their employment, but no reprieve from a federal regulatory agency.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs informed the Winston-Salem agency that it will extend one of three federal contracts until Aug. 15. It had been set to expire at midnight Tuesday.
However, IFB officials said their lobbying effort in Congress to preserve and extend the three contracts has yet to bear fruit.
The contracts involve IFB's optical laboratories. They affect 137 of IFB's 556 local jobs, including 76 employees who are blind and 15 who are veterans.
The other optical contracts would end Sept. 30 and Oct. 31, respectively. The remaining members of the lab’s work force, or 90 jobs, would be cut if the extensions are not granted.
IFB has been providing prescription eyewear products to the VA since the late 1990s. It's the largest employer of the blind in the United States with about 1,000 employees overall.
There’s also $15.4 million in annual revenue for the nonprofit group formerly known as Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind Inc. That represents nearly 20% of IFB’s total revenue.
"This brief extension gives us additional time to find possible positions within our organization for those 47 affected employees," said David Horton, IFB's chief executive.
"However, it is not the outcome we had hoped for, as we believe the VA should not be taking business away from AbilityOne nonprofits like IFB Solutions, who provide life-changing jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired."
The American Federation for the Blind said the U.S. unemployment rate is about 75% for the 4 million Americans who are completely or partially blind.
The federation said contributing factors include: some blind individuals of working age may chose not to work (another study determined a 30% unemployment rate for those who want and are able t to work); companies canl decline to hire a blind person on the basis that the applicant is unable to perform the duties of the job; lack of dependable transportation; job search engines lacking tools to help individuals who are blind; and Social Security Disability Income sets strict limits on the amount of income you can receive without losing the benefits.
IFB has been attempting for nearly three years to preserve its optical laboratories as a mandatory source for eyeglass manufacturing for the VA.
“The VA is about 97% of the production we have with our optical portfolio,” said Dan Kelly, IFB’s chief operating officer, who is blind.
Legal rulings in federal appellate court in November and May were in favor of a disabled veteran-owned optical business, PDS Consultants of Sparta, N.J., that has provided visual products to the VA since 1998.
The rulings represented a defeat for the AbilityOne program that has provided federal government contracts for groups that employ the blind or severely disabled.
Horton and IFB optical lab employee Scott Smith met with members of Congress last week, including Reps. Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker and Sen. Thom Tillis from North Carolina.
"We do not believe that Congress ever intended to benefit veteran-owned small businesses at the expense of people who are blind or severely disabled,” Kelly said.
“There is plenty of business for both veteran-owned small businesses and AbilityOne nonprofits, many of whom, like IFB Solutions, also employ a significant number of veterans.”
IFB plans to file a petition by September to the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal.
A decision could come in November on whether the Supreme Court accepts the appeal. If it does, it likely could take 18 to 24 months for a decision.
"We plan to pursue all available legal and legislative options to get this issue resolved," Horton said.
Foxx said in a statement Friday that "while visiting the Industries for the Blind Solutions facility in Winston-Salem, I’ve seen the great output and incredible impact that this business has on the livelihoods of differently abled individuals in the community."
"It is very unfortunate to see that two procurement programs that Congress intended to be complementary have been interpreted by courts as competing against each other, especially when the jobs of veterans and others who have been using the AbilityOne program for 80 years are at stake.
"While the courts have limited Secretary Wilkie’s influence over the issue, I’m keeping open channels of communication with industry stakeholders and the VA to find a fix," Foxx said. "The procurement process shouldn’t be a zero-sum game for beneficiaries of the AbilityOne program and the Veterans First Contracting program."