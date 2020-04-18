Given the market decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been several new rule changes that apply to pension plans. Because the 2019 income-tax deadline has been moved back to July 15, you have until then to fund your 2019 IRA.
Certainly, most of my readers are aware that IRA required minimum distributions (RMDs) are no longer required for seniors this year. However, what can you do if you have already taken one, as I did Feb. 25?
Many seniors and others are unaware that there has always been a 60-day borrowing window from an IRA. Uncle Sam allows you to take money out of a traditional IRA at any age and then pay it all back in 60 days or less without any tax consequences.
However, that borrowing is limited to returning only one withdrawal every 12 months. Therefore, I plan to pay back my IRA by April 24. Not only will I not have to pay federal and state income taxes on my cancelled RMD, but I also withdrew that money from my stock account when the market was higher. Now, I can buy stocks cheaper or even deposit the cash into my IRA money market if I think the market is going lower.
A second way to take advantage of a new IRA rule is the cancellation of the 10% penalty for investors under age 59½ if the withdrawal is caused by circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus. Best of all, the IRS has been instructed not to ask for documentation.
The amount that can be withdrawn without penalty can be as much as $100,000. Of course, income taxes must be paid if the money comes from a traditional IRA, but now you are allowed to pay one-third of the taxes owed each year for three years. Another option to avoid all taxes is to repay your IRA within three years.
A third way to access money from pension savings is to borrow from your 401(k). The new rules allow, through the end of September, borrowing either the lower amount of 100% of your 401(k) balance or $100,000. If you leave your job, the loan balance is subtracted from your 401(k) and income taxes must be paid on that amount. However, the 10% penalty for under age 59½ withdrawals has been eliminated.
Certainly, taking money out of your pension savings is not normally recommended when stock prices decline during market selloffs. One way to take advantage of lower stock prices is to do a Roth conversion — transferring stocks from a traditional IRA where taxes are due when money is withdrawn to a Roth IRA that grows tax-free forever.
Suppose you have 100 shares of Apple (AAPL) that closed Thursday at $287, down 13% from its all-time $328 February high. If you move 100 shares of that to your Roth, it would add $28,700 to your income this year. For married couples who could add that amount to their income and still have their taxable income (after all deductions) remain below $80,250, the tax cost would be $4,951 or 17.25% of the conversion total (12% federal plus 5.25% state). It amounts to about one dollar in taxes for every six dollars converted.
If you need income, the sell-off has given you an excellent opportunity to receive almost a 7% annual payout by buying AT&T (T). The telecom giant assured investors April 7 that it had $12 billion in cash and had no plans this year to use its $15 billion revolving credit line. It has raised its dividend for 36 years in a row and owns both HBO and CNN. AT&T is a leader in the rollout of 5G as our world becomes ever more digital. AT&T’s stock price is down 24% from last fall’s record high near $40 a share. The pandemic has ended almost all unnecessary travel (airline usage is down more than 90%), driving down oil prices to under $20 a barrel Wednesday, the lowest price since 2002!
While harmful to energy companies and their stockholders, lower energy costs are a strong positive for the overall economy.
Of course, less travel means far fewer accidents. State Farm, the nation’s largest auto insurer, announced April 9 that it was joining other insurance companies who had cut prices by about $5 billion. State Farm is “slashing $2 billion in premiums on 40 million vehicles.” (Wall Street Journal, April 10, 2020, p. B1.) State Farm is reducing prices 25% on premiums due between March 20 and May 31. Other insurance companies are offering 15-20% discounts.
Given my belief that stocks would continue to fall this month, I was stunned that the S&P 500 jumped 12% the week before Easter, its best weekly gain since 1974! Despite virus-caused death rates that keep climbing, the market focused that week on forecasts that the future COVID-19 fatality total would be much less than previously predicted.
The other big plus for the huge pre-Easter week four-day rally was action by the Federal Reserve that announced that it would buy bonds that were formerly investment grade but now have been downgraded to non-investment grade (junk) bonds.
It also revealed nine different programs that it will use that could loan up to $2.3 trillion to businesses as well as state and local governments.
Despite all the government’s stimulus actions, a poll this month of economists predicts GDP will fall 25% this quarter, twice as much as the previous record 12.5% decline for the entire year in 1932. (J.P Morgan is the most bearish, forecasting an almost unbelievable 40% GDP plunge.)
Even though I think stocks will probably go lower, it may be time to start dollar-cost-averaging back into the market — maybe 20% of your available cash set aside for stock purchases each week for the next five weeks.
Typically, it is best to buy on big down days. Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL), in that order, are my top three blue-chip picks.
