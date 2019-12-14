How should parents and guardians teach their kids about money? Should you pay them a regular allowance or pay them for chores and other work?
One expert, writing in Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, suggests a two-tier system. She recommends starting with a small weekly allowance but not tying it to tasks that should be done without pay “such as doing the dishes and making their beds.”
Then pay the kids for performing extra jobs, “such as taking out the trash or recycling, mowing the lawn, washing the car, or whatever tasks you define as service above and beyond.”
Paying for work completed has one terrific advantage. If you keep a record of what job was completed, when it was performed, the number of hours worked and the amount paid, you then have earned money that qualifies for a Roth-IRA. You do not need a W-2 form to open a Roth for a child who earns money from you, but you must keep an accurate record of all work payments.
Many financial institutions have low or no minimums and no fees to open a Roth-IRA that uses the child’s Social Security number and requires the parent to sign a custodial form. TD Ameritrade has no minimum while the State Employees’ Credit Union requires only $25 to open a Roth.
A kid’s Roth-IRA may be used for college expenses, but normal taxes on it must be paid on the gains. However, given a child’s typical low earnings, taxes on that money may be as low as 0% but more likely 10% federal and 5.25% state. A better deal is that $10,000 in gains may be taken out of a Roth — plus all the contributions — totally tax-free to buy a first-time home. (The Roth-IRA must be open for at least five years.)
Barron’s special report, “Kids and Money” (Dec. 2, 2019) provided some excellent guidelines for age-appropriate chores.
“Age 3: Put dirty napkins into recycling, place laundry in hamper, pick up toys;
Age 6: Set the table, carry groceries, feed pets;
Age 9: Make the bed, load dishwasher, do composting;
Age 12: Take out the garbage, clean counters, wash the car;
Age 15: Put away groceries, do their laundry, vacuuming.”
Once an allowance or money for chores is paid, there is a strong consensus that the child should divide the money three ways: 1) money that can be spent immediately; 2) savings; and 3) gifts to charity. I recommend 40-50% for immediate spending, 40-50% for savings (that may be spent later on expensive items), and 10-20% for charitable giving.
Given the widespread use of credit and debit cards, elementary-age children should understand why they are preferred over cash payments. Debit cards are a pure cash substitute while credit cards allow a choice — pay off the entire amount each month or carry a balance.
(I prefer using credit cards for practically every item I buy over $10, given the frequent-flyer miles or hotel points I receive.)
However, children must understand that the amount charged should paid off every month because the interest charges are much higher than any cash back or other awards. (Current statistics indicate that about 3 of every 8 credit-card users pay off their balance each month. The average credit-card debt was $5,673 per U.S. adult at the end of 2019’s first quarter.)
By the time kids enter high school, they should be allowed to have a checking account with a debit card linked to it. Most financial institutions allow custodial accounts that have low or no fees. A major international study of financial literacy in 18 countries “found that U.S. teens ranked in the middle of the pack. But students scored appreciably higher on the exam if they simply had a bank account.”
Certainly, kids need to understand that debt and the resulting interest payments make sense for expensive purchases such as homes or cars. The two key reasons that makes using debt a wise choice to buy houses or automobiles are that most people can’t afford to pay cash for very expensive purchases and interest rates on home mortgages and most car loans are very low. (I bought my new car last February paying 3.75% rather than selling stocks to pay for it.)
The No. 1 problem is that parents simply don’t talk to their kids about money. (I plead guilty as charged. As a parent in the 1980s, I can’t remember any serious discussions with my teens about money.)
A T. Rowe Price study in 2015 “found that 72 percent of parents are at least somewhat reluctant to talk to their kids about financial matters. Another survey by Ally Financial in 2017 discovered that almost 9 of 10 parents said “they didn’t talk with their kids regularly about savings.” Yet ”83 percent said savings is one of the most important financial skills for children to learn.”
I argue that every child should be taught the saving rate “rule of 72.“ By dividing the percentage rate earned on savings into 72 it will tell you how long it takes for your money to double. For example, let’s imagine that a 14-year-old who did regular baby-sitting and other odd jobs earned a yearly income of $1,000.
Her parents then invest that $1,000 for her into a Roth-IRA that grows tax-free for 56 years until she retires at age 70 in 2076. Even though the stock market has averaged 10% for the last 30 years (and also since 1926) we’ll postulate that she averages a 9% return. Dividing 9 into 72 means her investment doubles every 8 years, so that over 56 years she gets 7 doubles. Her tax-free account from that initial $1,000 would total $128,000 ($1,000 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = $128,000)! No wonder Albert Einstein was so excited about “the magic of compound interest.”
I invest in the popular college-savings NC 529 program monthly for my only great-grandchild (age 3). Instead of giving her toys that soon will be discarded, I put in extra money for her birthday and for Christmas.
There are many everyday opportunities to help kids become more money savvy. For example, explain to kids how much money you saved by using coupons at the grocery store or from buying marked-down sale items. Let them calculate the tip at the restaurant — my guideline is 15% for average service and 20% for very good service.
Unfortunately, schools seldom make financial literacy a key goal. It is to up to parents (and other family members) to consistently look for opportunities that enhance their kids’ money knowledge.
