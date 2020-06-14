Even after more than three decades as an investment advisor, I’m still puzzled by this question: “Why do people not take full advantage of Uncle Sam’s tax shelters when they clearly can afford to fund them?”
Perhaps the number one reason is ignorance. Hopefully, my explanations below will solve that problem. Another reason is the need by many investors to have a large sum of money immediately available. A third problem is that so many people pay little attention to investments they know will not be accessed for decades, until they retire.
The first place to save is at work if your employer matches money that you contribute into a 401(k) or other pension plan. My son, Steve, says: “It is fiscal insanity to turn down free money from your employer.” Yet we know that nearly one out of every four workers nationwide does not participate or doesn’t contribute enough to get the full employer match.
The maximum amount that can be invested this year by individuals into an employer’s standard 401(k) plan or into the tax-free-forever Roth 401(k) is $19,500 if under age 50 and $25,500 for those 50 or over. If the employer also offers an after-tax 401(k) option (fewer than half do), that number increases, including the company match, to $57,000 and $63,000 for older workers 50 or older.
After investing just enough to receive all the company-matched money, your second place to invest is into an IRA. After fully funding your IRA, then consider putting in as much as possible into your 401(k) or other employer pension plan. Choosing a traditional tax-deferred IRA may be a wise choice for older workers who expect to have a significantly lower income when they retire.
However, I think most people should choose the Roth 401I(k). Money in a Roth retirement plan that is 100% yours when withdrawn is much more valuable than a traditional 401(k) where the government forces you to take taxable required minimum distributions (RMDs) at age 72. (Both Roth 401(k)s and IRAs never have mandatory taxable distributions).
Perhaps the biggest advantage of Roth-IRAs is that all the money contributed can be withdrawn tax-free anytime. Therefore, all that seed money is available for emergencies or even to pay for other big-ticket items such as college expenses.
Maximum contributions for a Roth-IRA for both 2019 and 2020 are $6,000 for under age 50 and $7,000 for age 50 and over. This year only, you have until July 15 to contribute to an IRA for last year. High-income earners are not eligible for yearly contributions to Roth-IRAs. Income limits for maximum 2020 Roth contributions are $124,000 for singles and $196,000 for couples.
A third reason to choose the Roth option is that taxes are likely to be higher in the future, especially given the trillions of dollars borrowed this year to keep the economy afloat during the highest unemployment rate since the 1930s. (Taxes today are the lowest since the 1980s.)
It is no surprise that neither President Trump nor his challenger Joe Biden support politically-toxic significant tax increases that may be necessary to reduce our all-time record multi-trillion-dollar deficits. Biden’s proposals would only slightly raise taxes on incomes over $400,000 while President Trump totally opposes all tax increases.
Are your self-employed? If so, there are two terrific retirement plans available — the Solo 401(k) and the SEP-IRA. Both can be set up without fees through discount brokerages or the three biggest no-load mutual-fund companies — Vanguard, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price.
Solo 401(k)s are only available to business owners and their spouses. They can have no other employees. They may choose a tax-deferred or a Roth plan, except at Fidelity where the Roth option is not available.
They may withhold up to 100% of their earnings to max out the $19,500 for younger owners under age 50 or $25,500 or older ones. However, that money is subject to both FICA and Medicare taxes as are all pension-plan employee contributions. Business owners can then put in 25% of their remaining salary that does not require FICA and Medicare taxes to reach the maximum 401(k) limits of $57,000 and $63,000 for those 50 and older.
My favorite pension plan of all is one that I take advantage of. It is a SEP-IRA, the only one that avoids all four taxes — federal and state income taxes, FICA and Medicare. You can save up to an astounding 42.55% given the 15.3% FICA and Medicare taxes that the self-employed pay, plus the 22% federal tax on middle-income workers and the 5.25% state income tax.
The SEP-IRA allows contributions up to 25% of earned income, maxing out for 2020 at $57,000. (If you haven’t filed your taxes yet for 2019, the max is $56,000 for last year.)
It is ideal for workers who have side jobs. They can fund both the SEP-IRA and a 401(k) at their regular job. The SEP percentage contributed each year can vary from zero (no funding) to 25%. However, if the business has workers, they must be included and their SEPs funded at the same percentage as the owner’s if they made at least $600 in three of the last five years. Another SEP disadvantage is that it does not offer a Roth tax-free-forever option.
Given that IRA money can be used for college expenses without a tax penalty and is not counted against college aid, I favor parents funding their own retirement plans first before considering two educational savings options — 529 plans and the Coverdell Educational Savings Accounts (ESAs). The two plans’ big advantage is that all the gains are tax-free, unlike IRA money, if used for college expenses. (If Roth-IRA money is used for college, the gains are taxable.)
The NC 529 plan (866-866-2362) may be opened for only $25 and it offers monthly deductions from your checking account for as little as $25. I contribute to it each month for a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
It offers only two all-stock options — Vanguard’s Total U.S. Stock and Total International funds. I do 75% into the U.S. fund and 25% into the international one. (I would have done much better to have put all of it into the U.S. fund.)
Beneficiaries of the 529 plan may be changed once a year to other extended family members so if one of my grandkids doesn’t to college, I can transfer his/her money to a cousin. After a change three years ago, 529 money may now also be used for K-12 educational expenses.
Discount brokerages and almost all large mutual-fund companies offer Coverdell Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) that permit $2,000 annually to be invested for anyone under age 18. Unlike 529 plans that have no age limit, Coverdell money must be used for K-12 and/or college expenses by age 30. (High income individuals — over $110,00 for singles and $220,000 for couples — are not eligible for direct funding of ESAs but may gift money to other family members to fund the ESA.)
Someone once said that “it is unpatriotic to pay more taxes than required.” So be a good citizen — use the above tax shelters whenever appropriate!
