Wow! The S&P 500 jumped 20% last quarter, its best quarter since 1988, after plunging 20% the first quarter. It was the first time since 1932, and only the third time ever, that stocks had a quarterly gain of 20% or more after a previous quarterly 20% or more fall. As a result, the S&P 500 is down 4% for 2020 through June 30.
However, the big moneymaker was the tech-dominated NASDAQ index that recorded its best quarter since 1999, surging 31% to set a record high that lifted it to a 12% gain for this year. (Apple racked up a 43% quarterly gain.) The Dow Jones 30-stock Industrial Average was up 18%, its top quarterly rise since 1987.
Small companies, as represented by the Russell 2000 index, had a superb quarter, up 26%. But after their horrendous 31% dive the first quarter, they are still down 13% this year. As has been typical for several years, international stocks lagged. The EAFE index gained 16% but has still lost 11% this year.
After dropping 34% in five weeks, the S&P 500 rose an incredible 44% from March 23 to June 10 before losing 6% in one day June 11 as the market finally focused on the ever-increasing number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
However, near-zero interest rates, increasing manufacturing activity, lower-than-expected unemployment numbers, rising oil prices, and most-of-all, rapid expansion of the money supply, all contributed to helping stocks move higher last quarter.
The 10-year U.S. treasury bond ended the quarter yielding only 0.66 percent. As a result, home-mortgage interest rates are the lowest ever with 15-year percentage rates at 2 5/8 and 30-year rates at only 3 1/8. Locally, many real-estate agents report the best sellers’ market ever.
Manufacturing numbers for June were stronger than expected. The 52.6 reading (any number over 50 indicates expansion) was much higher than May’s 43.1 rating and better than the 49.2 monthly forecast.
The prediction that 3.1 million jobs would be added in June was much lower than the actual 4.8 million that were created. The unemployment rate fell from 13.5% in May to 11.1% last month. It had reached the highest rate since the 1930s at 14.7% in April when 22 million jobs disappeared. (Some economists in early April were predicting 20% rates.)
Oil prices nearly doubled last quarter as they rose to almost $40 a barrel. Energy-company stock prices jumped 32% for the quarter but were still down 35% so far his year.
As my son, Steve, explained here so well in his June 27 Winston-Salem Journal column (see journalnow.com/business,) the Fed and the federal government have literally flooded our economy with money created out of thin air.
Besides expanding its balance sheet by more than $2 trillion last quarter, the Fed set up the $500 billion Municipal Liquidity Facility May 26 to lend money to state and local governments. Illinois, by far the state that is most in debt, quickly took advantage of it, borrowing $1.2 billion June 5 at 3.82%.
The federal government’s nearly $3 trillion CARES act passed in late March that sent out $1,200 checks for most adults and $500 for children drove the April savings rate to an all-time high of 33%, nearly doubling the previous 17.5% record set in May 1975. (My son Steve knows three people who set up new stock trading accounts with that money.)
With inflation non-existent (consumer prices dropped fractionally each month from March to May) and interest rates the lowest ever, Uncle Sam increased his debt by $2.62 trillion in 3 months between March 13 and June 11. He then owed $26.06 trillion (a trillion seconds is about 31,500 years). Given the incredible low interest rates now, servicing the debt is not a problem. But it could prove troublesome once interest rates move up to more normal levels.
It is generally agreed that the economy, despite all the good news above, needs more help as the rates of new virus cases increase in 32 states and as numerous places like Houston and Phoenix, our fourth and fifth largest cities, run out of ICU beds. (The European Union has even banned visitors from the U.S.)
During July’s first two days, new U.S. Covid-19 cases set record highs by topping 50,000 each day and total U.S. cases are now over 3 million. Globally, more than 10 million have been infected, causing over 500,000 deaths with the U.S. accounting for about one-fourth of them. (N.C. reported 2,099 new cases July 3, a one-day record total for our state as total Tarheel deaths passed 1,400 last week.)
In response, Texas, Arizona, and Florida were just three of the states that tightened restrictions on their economies. Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases a day last week and Miami even closed its beaches for the July 4 holiday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top virus expert, predicted June 30 that the nation could reach an average of 100,000 new cases a day, double our current rate.
The House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion HEROES Act in May that includes almost $1 trillion for state and local governments and a $1,200 per person payout, up to $6,000 per family. President Trump surprised Republicans when he said July 1 that “I actually support larger numbers than the Democrats.” So far, the Republican Senate has refused to vote on the House bill but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated Tuesday that he would be open to a smaller $1 trillion package.
I have been amazed by and dead wrong about the huge stock-market rally that has occurred since late March and especially recently. It is hard to believe that stocks rallied 4% in four days before the July 4 holiday, despite the grim virus statistics.
As I write this Wednesday, I am convinced that there will be a major selloff of 10% or more beginning sometime this month. But no one can ever predict market up-and-down moves. Certainly, I can’t!
There is very good news about potential vaccine development, but it is extremely optimistic that one will be widely available before year end. Given the massive amounts of money created by both the Fed and Uncle Sam, there will be a terrific stock-market rally once it is apparent that we can soon return to normal activity. But for now, I believe Covid-19 cases are going to get much worse before they begin to drop.
Note: The IRS issued new guidelines June 23 allowing anyone who took IRA required minimum distributions (RMDs) this year to replace them by Aug. 31, 2020 to avoid any taxes on them.
