I find it impossible to find the right words to write my quarterly market summary. Certainly stock markets have crashed before but never, ever, because government officials have banned almost all human interaction — about 90 percent of us nationwide have been ordered by our governors to “stay at home.”
As a result, unemployment claims hit 6.6 million Thursday, almost 10 times more than the previous record high of 695,000 in 1982 and much greater than any economist had forecast. Who could have imagined that we may eventually reach the all-time-high Depression-era rate of 24.9% set in 1933? (The 1929 rate four years earlier was only 3.2%!)
The COVID-19 virus that triggered this unthinkable economic meltdown first sickened Chinese citizens last December. Thursday, it was announced that global cases had exceeded 1 million with nearly one-fourth of them here in the U.S.
I believe we will have a vaccine by early next year and innovative treatment discoveries may eventually lower the 2.5 percent U.S. death rate for those who are infected. That 2.5% number is 25 times higher than the one-tenth of 1% who died here from the normal flu during its 2018–19 season. There were 35.5 million U.S. flu cases then that caused 34,200 deaths.
Forbidding almost all normal economic activity has dealt a devastating blow to the economy, causing the Dow to plunge 23% this year — its worst quarter since 2008 and its worst first quarter ever! A better measure of the economy is the broader S&P 500 that declined 20% last quarter. Diversification didn’t help investors, either, as small stocks (the Russell 2000) dropped 31% and international stocks went down 24%.
The S&P 500 set an all-time high Feb. 19 only to dive 34% in five weeks to hit its quarterly low March 23. It bounced back 16% by the end of the month — sparked by the the massive Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) that President Trump signed March 27.
Market volatility during March was relentless when four-digit Dow moves were the norm. The S&P 500’s absolute average daily percentage change last month averaged 5 percent, obliterating the previous 3.9 percent record high set in November 1929. Both the Dow’s and S&P 500’s March monthly decline were the worst month since October 1987 when programmed trading malfunctioned to cause a 23% one-day decline — the worst one-day selloff ever! (Despite that debacle, the S&P 500 was up 4% in 1987.)
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act is by far the largest spending bill ever. (Reminder: A trillion seconds is almost 32,000 years.) However, even that huge number is less than 10% of our $24 trillion economy. (Even fiscal conservatives supported the massive spending bill; the vote in the Senate was 96–0.)
The bill’s most popular provision, estimated to cost about $301 billion allocates direct payments to taxpayers. Singles earning up to $75,000 and couples making $150,000 or less will receive payments of $1,200 each, plus $500 per child. (Therefore a typical family of four receives $3,400.)
For each $100 earned above the minimum $5 is subtracted. That means singles earning $99,000 and couples making $198,000 or more are not payment-eligible. For taxpayers that pay taxes direct from their banking accounts, Uncle Sam should deposit the money there by the end of next week. Checks mailed to others are likely to be received before April ends.
The largest CARES amount is $500 billion for loans to both big corporations and state and local governments. It includes possible federal corporate-equity stakes, as happened in 2008. (Any company receiving aid cannot raise the pay of executives earning over $425,000 for the next two years.) Airlines are allocated $50 billion — half in grants and half in loans.
Small businesses — companies with no more than 500 workers, as well as nonprofits and the self-employed — get $350 billion, mostly in forgivable loans. There is also $17 billion allocated for six months of monthly payments owed for loans to the Small Business Administration.
Emergency unemployment insurance of an additional $600 per week (above existing state payouts) for four months is projected to cost $260 billion. (Conservative critics pointed out that the average weekly unemployment payout nationwide will be about 11 percent higher than the current median weekly wage. Also while the unemployed must pay income taxes, they are exempt from the employee 7.65% combined rate for FICA and Medicare.)
Health care is getting $150 billion, including $100 billion for grants to public and nonprofit health organizations and Medicare and Medicaid suppliers. State and local governments are also slated to receive $150 billion.
Allocation for Homeland Security is $45 billion. There is $31 billion going to education that includes $13.5 billion for states to distribute to local schools and programs and $14 billion for higher educations.
Unfortunately, besides many other provisions in the 1,000-page bill, there are Congressional “pork” payouts such as $75 million for National Public Radio and a $25 million grant to the Washington, D.C. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has already asked that House Democrats begin work on another huge spending bill that would include large infrastructure projects. Wouldn’t it be prudent to pass any huge stimulus bills with provisions that endorse higher taxes and reduced federal spending to help lower the deficit when the virus threat is over? Of course, that is politically impossible. Not one dime will ever be repaid — stick it to the grandkids!
The Fed has lowered the Fed funds rate once again to virtually zero and has $700 billion ready to buy bonds and mortgages. Its balance sheet hit an all-time record-high of $5.3 trillion March 27, up 12% from the previous week. Interest rates are extremely low with the 10-year Treasury ending the month near 0.6% after its yield set an all-time low of 0.32% March 9.
Federal officials have helped out by suspending IRA-required minimum distributions (RMDs) this year for anyone age 72 or older. The deadline for paying taxes and for opening a 2019 IRA has been extended to July 15.
No one can make any realistic market forecast for this quarter because no one knows when the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths will begin to decline. (New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicted Wednesday that could happen at the end of this month.)
When those slackening rates occur, I think we will have a terrific rally. However, until then, I believe that stocks will continue to drop, but perhaps at a much slower pace than last month.
I have seen predicted COVID-19 U.S. death-rate forecasts ranging from 25,000 to President Trump’s worst-case 2.2 million estimate.
A Wall-Street Journal editorial March 31 reported that a well-respected Washington D.C. Health Institute estimated, with a 95 percent confidence rating, that the number of COVID-19 deaths would be between 38,242 and 162,106. A University of Washington analysis released Wednesday had similar numbers. I hope the lower end of those predictions are correct!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.