Extraordinary! The S&P 500 closed at record highs 35 times last year as it surged 31.5% (including dividends) in 2019, its top return since 2013.
Technology stocks once again led the way by racking up a terrific 48% jump that sparked the NASDAQ’s 37.2 % return last year. The Dow rose 25.3 % while the small-cap Russell 2000 was up 25.5% last year. The average international stock fund gained 23%, trailing the 28.3% posted by the average U.S. stock fund.
The 2010s decade 13.6 yearly average for the S&P 500 (including dividends) was the fourth best decade result in the past 100 years. It was a terrific recovery from the 2000-2009 decade that averaged a negative 1% a year. (From October 2007 to March 2009, the S&P 500 dived 57%.)
A stronger dollar that rose 23% from 2010-2019 and lackluster economic growth overseas combined to limit international stocks to a weak 5.2% annual average for the 10 years. Those weak returns and much lower current international company price-earnings ratios are why some forecasters are predicting that overseas stocks will outperform our stocks this decade.
The U.S. market bounced back last year after a nearly 20% decline during 2018’s fourth quarter that caused the S&P to finish 6.6% lower in 2018. Certainly, the number one factor for the market surge last year was the Fed’s switch from raising interest rates four times in 2018 to lowering them three times last year. (“Don’t fight the Fed” is almost always true.)
Low interest rates that now average about 3.75% for a 30-year mortgage and high consumer confidence have combined to spark a red-hot housing market. (Several realtors have told me that the Winston-Salem area market is the “best ever.”) The November Homebuilders Sentiment survey was the highest in 20 years and the 1.48 million November building permits issued was the largest highest monthly number since May 2007.
Better than expected corporate third-quarter earnings and a “phase one” settlement with China that canceled threatened additional tariffs President Trump had scheduled for Dec. 15 were two key factors that helped produce a high 9.1% fourth quarter return for the S&P 500. (The NASDAQ climbed 12.4%.) About 75% of companies exceeded estimated earnings for the third quarter — 70% is average for the past decade.
I believe the crash of 2007-2009 “scared” consumers, who as a result, have taken on less debt and are therefore much better off financially than they were a decade ago. Today, household debt is 76% of GDP — down significantly from 99 % in 2008. Given that consumer spending is almost 70 % of the economy and that unemployment at 3.5% is the lowest in 50 years, I’m convinced no recession is likely until 2022 or later.
However, GDP global growth has certainly declined as manufacturing here and overseas has fallen during the past two quarters. That slower growth, uncertainty over trade, and attacks on the wealthy by Democratic presidential candidates may have caused the September Conference Board’s CEO Confidence Index to fall to its lowest reading since early 2009.
U.S. manufacturing, about one-tenth of our economy, continued its five-month slide last month. The ISM Manufacturing Index fell to its 47.2, its lowest reading since June 2009. (Any number below 50 indicates a manufacturing output decline.)
Some economists are predicting a better ISM reading this month as a result of the phase one trade agreement with China. The Russell Investment Company claims it sees “tentative green shoots in manufacturing” and also predicts unemployment will continue to fall until it nears the 1953 Korean War rate of 2.5 % that set a post World War II record low.
There is no question that the overall U.S. economy has slowed from its 3.1% GDP growth in 2018. It gained 2.6 % for the third quarter last year and despite terrific Christmas sales, it was probably a little lower for the fourth quarter.
Certainly the worst GDP growth outlook for this year is Vanguard’s miniscule 1.0 prediction. The highest I have seen is 2.5% with the average 2020 forecast is 1.8 %, according to a recent national poll of economists. Slower growth bodes well for keeping inflation below 2 %. Most Fed watchers are convinced that there will be no interest-rate changes during the first half of 2020 and probably for the entire year.
Energy stocks were the worst performing sector of the S&P 500 for the previous decade, ending 2019 only slightly higher than where they were 10 years earlier. While low energy prices hurt stockholders of their companies, they are a big plus for our economy. Bloomberg reported Dec. 8 that the U.S. “became a net oil exporter for the first time in 75 years.”
Corporate profits are forecast to increase 5 to 10% this year. Last year’s run-up has hiked stock p/e ratios to 22x earnings, considerably higher than their 16x long-term average. However, economist Ed Yardeni argues that low interest rates here and overseas — keeping the U.S. 10-year treasury bond yield below 2% — justifies a much higher than normal p/e ratio. I certainly agree.
If 2020 GDP growth estimates under 2% are accurate, then this year will produce the weakest GDP growth of the Trump presidency. Commonwealth Financial Network’s prediction seems about right —that “overall 2020 looks likely to begin (this decade) with what we have seen so far in this expansion — just slower. Slower economic growth and slower market appreciation.”
Forecasting returns for this year or any year is impossible as I have argued many times here. It’s hard to believe, but 65% of 500 global money managers surveyed predicted in October and November of 2018 that the that the U.S. bull market would end in 2019. How wrong they were.
Nevertheless, it is our custom here every January to make an educated guess. My very cloudy crystal ball is predicting a 6% gain for this year. Surprisingly, my son Steve is also forecasting that same lackluster 6% rise. Most bullish in our office is John Woodard, who believes that U.S. stocks will either be up 10% this year or a terrific 20% if the Republicans capture both the House and Senate combined with President Trump’s reelection.
As always, I recommend staying fully invested in stocks if you don’t plan to use that money for five years or longer.
