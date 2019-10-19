“Bull markets climb a wall of worry” is a well-known expression many investors have heard or read. One good example is that for almost all the 1980s and 1990s so-called Wall Street “experts” were so worried that they never recommended overweighting stocks in the average portfolio. Yet for 18 years (1982-1999) our stock market averaged an amazing 18% annual return!
Finally, in late 1998 and 1999 the analysts’ consensus turned overwhelmingly bullish — just in time to be so wrong as U.S. stocks declined 1% annually during the lost decade from 2000–2009.
So adding another big worry — the likely soon-to-be impeachment trial of president Trump — to our current crop of concerns may not be a big negative for U.S. stock returns.
Let’s tote up the other market concerns as the impeachment inquiry continues. 1) My No. 1 fear is the worldwide economic slowdown as evidenced by the worst manufacturing numbers from China, Germany and the U.S. since the recession 10 years ago. 2) Despite current China–U.S. trade optimism, there is little evidence that a permanent agreement is imminent and now the U.S. plans to place new tariffs on European imports this month. 3) An August survey of business economists found that nearly 3 out of 4 were predicting a recession by 2021.
However, the real reason for this column is to look at the historical record: “What happens to stock-market returns during the impeachment process?” We only have three previous examples. The first one shows little market impact, based on the sketchy stock-market data from the 1860s.
Andrew Johnson became president in 1865 after Lincoln’s assassination. He was a Democratic Senator from Tennessee who refused to accept his state’s secession in 1861. Lincoln, a Republican, picked him for vice-president in 1864 as the Republicans temporarily created a National Union Party ticket.
Johnson came from the poorest background of all presidents — he once was an indentured servant who was beaten by his master. His rhetoric was especially harsh. In 1866, he even suggested that his political rivals should be hanged.
The Republican Congress hated him, passing a Tenure of Office Act over his veto that would not allow him to fire any of his cabinet officials. When he replaced Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, he was impeached in 1868. (There were other charges, too.)
The 35-19 Senate vote for conviction fell one vote short of the two-thirds needed.
Future President John Kennedy won a Pulitzer Prize for his 1957 book, Profiles in Courage, that told the true stories of eight U.S. Senators who had shown exceptional courage. One chapter of his book features Kansas Sen. Edward Ross who cast the deciding vote opposing Johnson’s impeachment conviction despite death threats and even suggested bribes. The vote ruined him politically as he knew it would. (I plan on rereading Kennedy’s book next month when Sue and I vacation in Florida. It will be nice to be reminded that Senators have been courageous.)
August 1974 was when President Richard Nixon resigned after Senator and former Republican nominee for president Barry Goldwater told him that it was a foregone conclusion that the Senate would convict him. The Nixon impeachment inquiry, sparked by the break-in he ordered of the Democratic national headquarters at the Watergate Hotel, began Oct. 30, 1973.
U.S. stocks plunged 33% during the next 12 months. However, the Arab oil embargo also began that October, producing long gas lines. Inflation was out of control, averaging 11% for all of 1974. I remember President Gerald Ford, Nixon’s successor, wearing a WIN button that stood for “Whip Inflation Now.” Obviously, the lousy economy was much more responsible for the big stock sell-off than Nixon’s resignation.
However, unlike 1973-74, stocks soared after President Clinton’s impeachment inquiry that began Oct. 8, 1998. During the next 12 months, they rose 39% during the technology bubble.
Tech stocks were 55% higher in 1998 and the S&P 500 was up more than 20% that year, for the fourth year in a row. Incredibly, tech stocks jumped 125% the next year. The 1998- 99 average tech stock return for two years was an amazing 350%, certainly the biggest stock bubble since the 1920s. (The payback was brutal: from 2000-2002 the average tech stock dropped almost 90%!)
The November 1998 mid-term election during the Clinton impeachment hearings produced surprising results. Unlike almost every other mid-term election for the past 100 years, the party holding the White House actually gained Congressional seats. The Democrats broke even in the Senate and picked up five seats in the House.
The Senate vote of 55-45 against impeaching Clinton clearly reflected the public perception that his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky and his lies about it did not qualify as “high crimes and misdemeanors,” even though it certainly was disgraceful behavior. Clinton knew the strong economy helped his popularity.
I have no prediction to make about President Trump’s ultimate fate. Right now, it seems doubtful that 20 Republican Senators will vote with the 47 Democrats to secure the necessary 67 votes to convict him.
Based on the historical evidence, my best advice to investors is to make their decisions normally, ignoring the impeachment chaos.
