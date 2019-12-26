As this decade ends, it is worth noting that the S&P 500 averaged 13.5% a year (dividends included) for the 10 years ending Christmas Eve.
Experts are now making predictions about the market outlook for the 2020s. Most 10-year forecasts tend to be somewhat negative. For example, MarketWatch headlined its release Dec. 12: “After 10 fat years for stock investors a lean decade is looming.”
After studying 100 years, 10 decades, of stock-market history — when there has been 60 times that the market has declined 10% or more — I’m convinced that any prediction anyone makes for 2020–29 is totally worthless.
Why am I so negative about predictions when we know the stock market has averaged 10% a year for both the last three decades and for the last 100 years? The problem is that decade-long returns are rarely average. In only one of 10 decades (1940s), has the stock market’s average return been within 3% of the 10% norm. See the chart below:
Decade Avg. annual return
- 1920s: 14.3%
- 1930s: 0.3%
- 1940s: 8.3%
- 1950s: 18.8%
- 1960s: 5.2%
- 1970s: 4.6%
- 1980s: 17.5%
- 1990s: 18.6%
- 2000s: -1%
- 2010s: 13.5%
Going back a century to 1919, pessimism reigned as World War I had killed about 21 million worldwide, including 117,000 Americans. Even worse was the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic that resulted in at least 50 million deaths globally. Unlike most killer diseases that disproportionately kill the youngest and the oldest, Spanish flu deaths were far higher among young adults, ages 20 to 40.
A post-war severe 1920-21 recession caused a huge 47% drop from November 1919 to August 1921. However, that decline was followed by a terrific “roaring twenties” rally that ended with the crash from Oct. 28-29, 1929, that sent stock prices down 27 percent in two days. Despite the lousy beginning and end to the decade, the 1920s averaged a solid 14.3%, the fourth best of the last 10 decades.
As the 1930s dawned, stocks continued to decline. As thousands of banks failed, the unemployment rate jumped from 3% in 1929 to 25% in early 1933.
However, because the crash began in October 1929, the return of -0.3% for the 1930s is not quite as bad as the recent -1% from 2000–09. Once again, as the 1930s decade ended, the outlook for the next 10 years was dismal.,
The U.S. unemployment rate in 1939 was still a high 17.2%. World War II dropped to a record low 1.2% in 1944. Despite all the economic activity generated by the war and strong consumer spending after the war ended in 1945, the average return for the 1940s was a below-average 8.3%.
The 1948 passage of the Marshall Plan gave U.S. money to western European nations to rebuild their economies.
Most of the Marshall Plan money was spent in the early 1950s by the Europeans to buy goods and services from America. The G.I. bill that encouraged millions of veterans to go to college also helped the economy by making the work force smarter. The 1950s’ 18.8% average 10-year return is the highest decade average ever.
The good times ended in the 1960s, beset by the Vietnam War, riots in major cities and escalating protests against the war. The market decade’s average was a weak 5.2%.
Returns in the 1970s were even lower at an average 4.6%. An inept Federal Reserve allowed inflation to climb from 4.8% in December 1969 to 11.8% in January 1975 and then peak at an all-time high 14.8% in January 1980. (Stocks fell nearly 50 percent during the 1973–74 recession when gasoline prices more than doubled.)
However, inflation-slayer Paul Volcker became Fed Chair in August 1979. He knew the only way to lower inflation was to raise interest rates to slow the economy. By December 1980 the prime rate hit 21.5%.
The sky-high rates created recessions in 1980 and 1982. By August 1987, when Volcker stepped down, inflation had fallen to 4.3%.
Falling interest rates and pure-market catch-up from the far below-average 5% return for the two previous decades combined to produce an 18% 20-year average for the 1980s and 1990s.
Who at the end of 1999 could have predicted the next decade would be the worst one for stocks for the last 100 years, losing 1% annually? By the time 2000 arrived, the average U.S. stock was selling at 32 times earnings, twice the market’s 16-times long-term average. Technology stocks leapt 264% in the last two years of the century, only to plunge almost 90% from 2000 to 2002 when the overall market fell 48%.
Sealing the doom for the decade was the 2007–09 recession and the housing bubble where mortgage lenders let borrowers invent their own qualifying numbers and/or choose monthly payments that were even below the interest due each month. U.S. stocks dropped 56% from December 2007 to March 2009, the largest selloff since 1929–32.
The Federal Reserve slashing interest rates to almost zero, low energy prices, inflation under 2% and strong consumer spending all have contributed to the stellar 13.5% 10-year average for the 10 years ending Tuesday.
Maybe we are finally due in the 2020s for an average return near the long-term norm of 10%, but I certainly think that is unlikely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.