Today I’m taking a different approach. Instead of writing about a single subject, I am listing 12 interesting financial facts/ideas.
1) Americans are saving more. In 2007, the average American’s personal savings rate — the amount of after-tax income he/she didn’t spend — was only 3.7 percent. By 2010, after the huge 56 percent 2007-2009 market plunge, the savings rate had climbed to 6.5 percent. Today for the first seven months of 2019 our rate is up to 8.2 percent.
2) Social Security payments for next year will be slightly higher. The increase is a miniscule 1.6 percent, boosting the average payment by $32 to $1,503 monthly. The maximum for someone who retires in 2020 at full retirement age (66 years, 8 months) increases by $150 per month next year to $3,011. Sadly, 25 percent of American seniors get at least 90 percent of their income from Social Security.
3) The best way to accumulate wealth is by ignoring the market’s up and downs. Invest from every paycheck, putting money into your pension plan at work and do the same every month into a Roth IRA, if eligible. If you are under 50, you can contribute up to $500 monthly ($6,000 annually) into a tax-free-forever Roth IRA. If you are 50 or older, you can do as much as $583.33 monthly ($7,000 a year.)
4) Investing the same amount for retirement every paycheck or every month means you buy more shares when stocks are cheaper and fewer shares when stocks are more expensive. That simple concept, dollar-cost-averaging, is a powerful wealth builder. Typically, the market is higher near the end and beginning of the month so choose a date between the 10th and 20th to have IRA contributions withheld automatically from your checking account.
5) The U.S. stock market has averaged a 10 percent return since 1926 and also for the last 30 years. Start young: a 27-year-old, who averages 10 percent annually while investing $500 monthly until he/she reaches full retirement age (67) would have an amazing $3,116,040. If it is in a Roth-IRA or Roth-401(k),all of it all tax-free!
6) Job openings have more than tripled during the past decade. There were 2.264 million job openings reported in July 2009. By August 2019, that number had jumped to 7.051 million jobs available. The latest report for September found that the total number of unemployed were 5.986 million, more than a million less than available jobs. The current 3.5 percent unemployment rate is the lowest in a half-century (since 1969).
7) How much does it take to be in the top 10 percent of income earners? According to tax returns for 2017, it required an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $145,135. Those highest earners received just under half of all the nation’s income (AGI) and paid about 70% of all federal income taxes. (It took $208,503 to climb to the top 5% and $515,371 AGI to rank as one of the wealthiest 1%.
8) The stock market always bounces back. Out of a total of 149 ten-year periods since 1871 (1871-80, 1872–81 … 2009–2018, 2010-19), the U.S. stock market has lost money adjusted for inflation 15 times, 10% of the time. Investors averaged losing 1% a year from 2000-2009, but lost a third of their buying power when 2% annual inflation is added in. However, in all 15 ten-year periods following those ten-year losses, the market has always averaged 10% or better in real dollars adjusted for inflation. (Since the market bottomed on March 9, 2009, stocks have racked up a terrific 17.6 average for 10-plus years, through Oct. 25. The S&P 500 set an all-time closing high last Monday, ending 0.4% higher than its previous peak July 26.)
9) Slowing worldwide growth is causing central banks to lower interest rates. Fifty-nine percent (24 of 41) of the world’s larger economies reduced their key benchmark interest rates last quarter, including our Fed, which lowered interest rates twice. Only 3 of the 41 central banks raised interest rates.
10) Once again, Uncle Sam spent far more than he collected. The U.S. budget deficit for fiscal 2019 that ended Sept. 30 was $984 billion. For the last 11 years (2009 — 2019), the average deficit has been $892 billion a year, which has caused our total debt to surpass $22 trillion. There have been only five times in 59 years since 1961 (1969, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2001) that we didn’t have a budget deficit. That irresponsible spending by our politicians will force our kids and grandkids to pay higher taxes to pay more interest on our ever-increasing debt.
11) Well-known economist Ed Yardeni claims private-sector salaries and wages rose 4.2% for the 12 months ending Sept. 30. He says that retail sales increased 4.1%. Given that consumer spending is almost 70 percent of the economy, I believe there is no recession in sight.
12) All the major discount brokers have gone all the way — lowering their stock-trade commissions to zero. After several small brokerage firms announced free stock trading in September, the largest discounter, Charles Schwab, cut commissions from $4.95 to nothing early last month. Its major rivals — Fidelity, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade — quickly followed suit.
Finally, another statistic for all the baseball fans who read this column. There is no doubt that Babe Ruth was the best ballplayer ever. Of course, everyone knows about all his home runs. However, I just read last week, as this year’s World Series was ending, that he holds the World Series record for most innings pitched in one game. As a 21-year-old in 1916, he pitched a complete 14-inninng 2-1 victory for the Boston Red Sox over the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.