The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors said Friday that the average residential home sale price in the area continued on an upswing during May and June.
However, the association cautioned that a diminishing inventory of available homes could serve to cool the market in future months.
The totals are based on Triad Multiple Listing Service data, which reflects certain residential markets in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The average sale price was $225,787 in June, up 12.2% from a year ago. There were 900 closed sales during June, down from 928 in June 2018.
For May, the average sale price was $214,736, up 4.6% from a year ago. There were 980 closed sales during May, up from 942 in May 2018.
“Despite interested buyers in the marketplace, low inventory continues to be a concern,” said Angela Kalamaras, the association’s president. “Both low inventory and seasonality can be attributed to the price increase.
“I think we’ll continue to see year-over-year increases of around 4% to 5% until more inventory is available.”
The median home sale price in the Winston-Salem MSA rose 3.7% compared with a year ago to $153,500, national real-estate research company Attom Data Solutions reported July 18. It’s also up 10.4% from $139,000 in the first quarter.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a median sale price of $152,000, up 8.6% from a year ago and up 10.9% from the first quarter.
“As warmer weather brings a rush of house hunters to the market, the latest spike in median home prices marked the largest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2015 and the third biggest increase since the market started climbing out of the Great Recession in 2012,” said Todd Teta, Attom’s chief product officer.
“However, in looking at historical trends, the second quarter of every year has always shown a quarterly increase going as far back as 2005. We expect to see milder home prices in the coming quarters.”
CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company, reported July 2 that prices in the Winston-Salem metro ties rose 5.03% in May, compared with 5.57% in April. CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices were up 5.14% in May, compared with 5.49% in April.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 4.51% in May and 4.7% in April. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.55%, down from 4.7% in April.