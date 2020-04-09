The percentage of Forsyth County homeowners underwater on their mortgage payments was at 17% during the fourth quarter, national real-estate research company Attom Data Solutions reported this week.
Attom said the underwater mortgage loans data can be used to help evaluate homeowners' vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forsyth had 14,347 residences in that category. A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth.
Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
By comparison, Guilford County had 16.1%, or 16,950 residences, considered as underwater.
For North Carolina's other metro areas, Durham County was at 7.1% or 4,072 residences, while Mecklenburg County was at 8.5%, or 19,786 residences, and Wake County was at 7.34%, or 17,518 residences.
Other Triad and Northwest North Carolina included in the report were: Alamance at 17.3%, or 5,187 residences; Davidson at 18.8%, or 4,656; and Randolph at 23.1%, or 4,535 residences.
“It’s too early to tell how much effect the Coronavirus fallout will have on different housing markets around the country," said Todd Teta, Attom's chief product officer. "But the impact is likely to be significant from region to region and county to county."
"What we’ve done is spotlight areas that appear to be more or less at risk based on several important factors. From that analysis, it looks like the Northeast is more at risk than other areas.
"As we head into the spring home buying season, the next few months will reveal how severe the impact will be.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.
Many banks and mortgage lenders have accelerated the pace of pushing unsalvageable mortgages through the foreclosure process in recent years.
Their main motivation: Provisions for potential loan losses on commercial and residential mortgages have a direct effect on banks’ bottom lines.
