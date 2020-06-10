State House Republican leaders withdrew today a potential attempt at overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would have allowed for a partial reopening of bars in North Carolina.
House Bill 536 was placed Tuesday night on today's House floor agenda.
The same agenda still includes House Bill 594, which had most of the language from HB536 inserted into it, along with language that would partially reopen fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
At the start of the session, House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, announced the bill had been removed to the House Rules and Operations committee.
Moore said the decision to remove HB536 was because HB594 "deals with all of the issues of the bill that was on for the veto override."
Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, sponsor of both bills, added language to HB594 on Monday that changed the public-health regulatory limitations on Cooper, the state’s health secretary and state’s environmental quality secretary to restore capacity restrictions on bars, clubs, fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.
Cooper and administration officials would be required to gain the concurrence of the majority of the 10-member Council of State, which is comprised of six Republicans and four Democrats. Each council member would have to be contacted for their opinion.
Moore said HB594 provides "substantive changes, particularly in relation to the governor's veto message."
"The chair is hopeful that continuing the bipartisan spirit that we've had on some many other things that perhaps this one (HB594) can be passed on a bipartisan basis," Moore said.
On May 28, the House voted 65-53 along partisan lines for HB536 with two Democrats in support. At full attendance, the House would need at least seven Democrats to support a veto override vote.
Cooper vetoed 14 bills during the 2019 session, none of which were overridden and only three attempts were made.
The possibility of a veto override vote on HB536 compelled House Democrats to be in attendance today instead of voting remotely by proxy, as had been allowed during the current session.
Several Democrats and Republicans have relied on the proxy voting for various reasons, including health concerns.
However, state law requires the presence of lawmakers for a veto override vote.
Moore said that "members who were here for that (HB536 veto override vote) can rest assured that bill will not be taken up today, nor the remainder of the session, in hopes that we can work this resolution out on House Bill 594."
HB594 pathway
The state Senate passed HB594 on Tuesday, which is aimed at reopening certain business sectors through a series of enhanced public health and social distancing guidelines.
However, the inclusion of language diluting the Cooper administration’s ability to respond to a COVID-19 spike appears likely to lead to a second veto from Cooper.
HB594 cleared the Senate by a 36-13 vote with the support of all 29 Republicans and seven Democrats, including Sen. Paul Lowe of Forsyth County.
The House must concur with the gut-and-replace language inserted into the bill by the Senate before it is sent to the governor.
Cooper cited in his HB536 veto that it contained language that would hamper his ability, as well as that of local government leaders, to reimpose a shutdown of bars and clubs in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Gunn said the insertion of the Council of State requirement was meant to address the concern of some Democratic senators that HB536 and HB594 lack a “safety switch” for responding to a COVID-19 spike.
Gunn said the latest version allows local health directors to institute emergency public health orders “on their own authority.”
“I’m tired of wasting time while these businesses flounder,” Gunn said.
“This bill addresses the governor’s complaint about flexibility. Let’s get these businesses open.”
‘Who do you trust’
Democratic Sens. Wiley Nickel of Wake and Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg argued against the necessity of the council’s concurrence.
Nickel questioned how quickly that Gunn and other Republican senators actually want to help the business sectors given the likelihood of a Cooper veto of HB594.
Nickel said passage of HB594 with the council requirement would lead to a potential 10-day waiting period for Cooper to decide whether to veto the bill. If he does, it could take days or weeks before the House or Senate could vote on an override, likely up the potential Phase Three reopening on June 26.
“This bill makes it worse” on the bars and fitness centers, Nickel said. “You are harming these restaurants by not letting them getting moving right now.
“The political reality is that this bill will take power away from Gov. Cooper and give it to (Republican Lt. Gov.) Dan Forest.”
Forest is running against Cooper in the 2020 general election.
“It is a poison pill,” Nickel said. “It’s a question about who do you trust to make decisions about the safety of this state.
“I believe this provision made the bill worse.”
Gunn responded by saying he trusted council members to put the welfare of the state’s public health first if Cooper was to present a compelling reason for reimposing business restrictions.
Higher risk
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan, which began May 22, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
There was a record number of North Carolinians hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County (46) and statewide (774) as the virus continues to spread.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase Three.
She has said fitness facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Gunn said he was “not trying to pick winners and losers” with the bill, but rather trying to help businesses “devastated by the virus and trying to survive.”
He said Phase Two of the reopening treats bars and clubs differently from the brewpubs, restaurant, wineries and distilleries allowed to operate at 50% patron capacity.
“If there was a spike in additional COVID cases, and we could tell they were coming from bar activity, restaurants, we needed our governor, with the help of DHHS, to be able to shut it back down and do it quickly, as is his job under the executive branch to do,” said Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg.
Most contentious order
Cooper has issued 28 COVID-19-related executive orders since March 10.
The most contentious has been Executive Order No. 118 on March 17 which closed bars and limited restaurants to drive-through, carryout and delivery.
Several GOP council members, most vocally Treasurer Dale Folwell, said they were not given adequate time by Cooper to consider the order before he issued it.
It’s not clear whether the governor requires the approval of the council on executive orders, particularly during a declared emergency.
“The emergency authority provided to the executive branch in statute has for decades included a requirement for the governor to obtain Council of State concurrence on certain actions, including shuttering businesses around the state,” Gunn said.
“The spirit of requiring Council of State concurrence in this bill is the notion that one person should not have unilateral, unchecked power to close every establishment in all 100 counties without at least a basic check on that power.”
Cooper officials have not respond when asked the governor’s viewpoint on the issue. Cooper has said he is willing to discuss executive orders with the council, but not allow it to oversee his decisions.
Cooper administration attorney Ashleigh Vargas told Charlotte TV station WBTV in an email that “the governor and the secretary of DHHS have the authority to do this” — issue Executive Order No. 118 — “under state public health and emergency powers law.”
According to a June 1 report by WBTV, which obtained Council of State emails through a public records request, five GOP members said they were not given enough time to consider the food and beverage restrictions before Cooper issued the order.
On Monday, Folwell said: “I’m starting to wonder if the governor actually realizes the inconsistency of his own words.”
“This isn’t about any one public official; it’s about the potential destruction of lifelong and generational dreams of small- and medium-sized businesses from which they may never recover.”
