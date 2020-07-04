Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of eight bills Thursday, including four dealing with reopening the economy, has prompted a swift response from state House Republican leaders.
All six vetoed House bills — 258, 612, 652, 686, 806 and 918 — have been placed on the July 8 floor calendar for a potential override vote.
The Senate has yet to take a similar action with Senate Bill 105 and Senate Bill 599.
That doesn’t mean that any of the override votes will occur, considering there were just three attempts of 14 Cooper vetoes in the 2019 session.
Cooper has succeeded in defeating two veto override votes during the 2020 session, including House Bill 594 (partial reopening of private bars and clubs) failing by a 66-53 vote.
At full attendance, overriding the governor’s veto would require at least 72 votes in the House and at least 30 votes in the Senate. The current breakdown is 65-55 Republican in the House and 29-21 Republican in the Senate.
Logistically, it may come down to legislative Democrats’ willingness to spend two to three days at the General Assembly listening to Republican override arguments.
“If Democrats appear inclined to stick with Gov. Cooper, then it’s unlikely any of these bills will get a vote,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Nor is it likely that legislators will try again at this point to reopen segments of the economy that the governor has rejected.”
Of the eight bills vetoed Thursday, there appears to be a path for a bipartisan veto override for House Bill 652 and House Bill 806.
House Bill 652, according to Rep. Tim Moore’s office, would allow concealed carry permit holders to lawfully carry on the grounds of a place of worship that also serves as educational property. The permission is allowed “as long as such possession does not take place during any time of school curricular or extracurricular activities.”
The House voted 77-38 for the bill, including 12 Democrats, while the Senate voted 33-14 with five Democrats.
Cooper’s statement on vetoing HB652 was “this bill allows guns on school property, which threatens the safety of students and teachers.”
Moore’s statement on the veto: “Governor Cooper refuses (churchgoers) their 2nd amendment rights to protect themselves by vetoing a strongly bipartisan bill.” Moore cited the bipartisan support for the bill “to enact the protections into law.”
House Bill 808 would reopen fitness centers and gyms without the contentious Council of State concurrence requirement.
The Senate passed the bill 33-13 at 11:32 p.m. June 25 with five Democratic votes. The House voted 75-31 with 17 Democratic votes.
Cooper said in a statement concerning the reopening bills that “tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising.”
Moore’s response: “Governor Cooper’s scattershot executive orders are picking winners and losers instead of delivering real results for the people of North Carolina.”
“Families and individuals are desperate for a balanced approach to recovery that protects the public’s health without permanently devastating small businesses across our state.”
Lack of support
The other six bills appear to lack enough House Democratic support to succeed.
However, House Bill 258 (reopening amusement parks, arcades and carnivals) and Senate Bill 599 (reopening bowling alleys and skating rinks) passed the Senate with veto-proof votes that included support from seven and six Democrats, respectively.
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, which began May 22, he chose to keep several businesses closed that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, and museums.
On June 24, Cooper extended the Phase Two restrictions in what he called a pause until July 17.
“At this critical time, opening bowling alleys, skating rinks and other indoor entertainment facilities runs contrary to both the troubling trends regarding COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina, as well as scientific and medical data, which establishes that COVID-19 is significantly more likely to be transmitted in these setting,” Cooper said.
Cooper cited factors that include participants gathering in close proximity, being indoors with recirculating air and in a confined space for extended periods of time and engaging in physical exertion that spews droplets for larger distances.
“Opening these higher-risk facilities would spread COVID-19 and endanger the state’s flexibility to open the public schools,” Cooper said.
Contentious
Potentially the most contentious of the eight vetoed bills is Senate Bill 105.
Cooper vetoed the Republican-sponsored attempt to require agreement from the 10-member Council of State before invoking or extending an executive order, particularly in a public health emergency.
Similar Council of State language was in SB599 and HB258 and H594.
However, it was removed from H806.
Several Democratic legislators have called the Council of State concurrence requirement “a poison pill.”
SB105 would require the governor to gain approval from at least six of the Council of State’s 10 members to create or extend an executive order.
All six GOP council members have expressed their desire to fully reopen the state’s businesses sooner than Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the N.C. secretary of health, have wanted.
Cooper said in addressing his veto of SB105 that “placing additional bureaucratic and administrative obligations on the declaration of a state of emergency is a substantial change in the law.”
Cooper said the bill would “frustrate executive branch officials’ ability to quickly and efficiently respond to such an emergency by requiring agreement from officials with limited involvement in managing the response, and would risk diverting focus from responding to such an emergency.”
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running against Cooper in the 2020 general election, sued Cooper on Wednesday regarding the Council of State issue. Forest is requesting a halt on Cooper’s authority to issue executive orders.
Even with the bipartisan support for reopening gyms and fitness centers, it is unlikely Democratic legislators would vote to override a Cooper veto, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
“Some Democratic legislators who are willing to support a bill on its initial passage are often not willing to hold to this position and be seen as challenging a Democratic governor when it comes time to hold a veto override vote,” Dinan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Have no fear, Tim Moore will get it done if he has to lie, cheat and steal. There will be no straight up vote of the full house.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.