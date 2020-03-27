The Twin City Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem is laying off 169 employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The operators of Twin City Quarter's Marriott, Embassy Suites and Benton Convention Center filed WARN Act notices Thursday with the N.C. Commerce Department and the Winston-Salem mayor's office.
A request for the notices has been sent to state officials. It appears from the posting on Commerce's website that employees may have been told March 20, with the effective date of the layoffs being March 16, which would allow the employees to backdate their unemployment.
The notices list 92 employees being laid off at the Marriott, and 77 at Embassy Suites and Benton.
Hospitality Ventures Management Group, based in Atlanta, and Twin City Quarter officials could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday morning.
It is not clear what operations, if any, are ongoing at Twin City Quarter. Both hotel properties were open Friday with what appeared to be skeleton crews.
The WARN notices make the employees eligible for state unemployment insurance benefits and other assistance, as well as expanded federal unemployment benefits once the $2 trillion federal stimulus package is signed into law.
The notices were submitted the day after Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a stay-at-home order effective through at least April 16. Forsyth County commissioners issued the same order Thursday.
"I regret the layoffs and know the impact on each of these employees," Joines said. "Hopefully, the relaxed and enhanced unemployment benefits will be of some help.
"Also the (local) COVID-19 response fund was created to help with hospitality workers who are laid off or had their hours diminished."
The local fund for coronavirus relief has topped $3 million. People can donate to the fund or check on the growing total at app.mobilecause.com/vf/COVID19Forsyth.
The fund is a joint project of the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County governments, the Winston-Salem Foundation, the United Way of Forsyth County and Community Organizations Active in Disaster.
