The Triad has been spared — so far — from material job losses, layoffs and furloughs from its three major health-care systems.
However, worries about such actions loom over Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as they respond to socioeconomic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The systems are four weeks into taking self-imposed revenue blows after agreeing to halt most non-essential elective surgeries to free up hospital beds, surgical rooms and intensive-care units for a potential surge of patients with coronavirus.
The systems included as non-essential appointments services, such as physical and well-checkups, as well as mammograms. Novant said its postponement of non-essential surgeries will last through April 30.
Meanwhile, the volatile nature of the stock market has hit the systems’ investment portfolios just as hard as individual 401(k) accounts.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
For example, Novant reported having excess revenue of $221.9 million for its fourth quarter of 2019. Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
Of that amount, $131.8 million came from investment gains.
When asked recently about its financial and workforce status, Novant said April 10 that it “’has not initiated any furloughs.”
In the Triad, Novant owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. As of February, the system had 28,092 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at 14,271 as of October 2018. It owns and manages Davie, High Point and Wilkes medical centers.
Wake Forest Baptist said in a statement April 10 that “the dramatic reduction in some elements of our volume is causing us, and many other health care systems across the country, to flex resources to the area of greatest need.”
“We are adjusting assignments, reducing travel and contractor spending, and expanding virtual access to our patients.
“While we will continue to look at opportunities to adjust and adapt to the impact this has caused on our health system, we do not have plans for layoffs. Our goal is for our employees to have ongoing income and benefits throughout this crisis.”
Cone Health lists on its website having more than 12,000 employees counting Cone and Wesley Long hospitals in Greensboro, along with hospitals in Burlington and Reidsville.
Cone said in a statement April 10 that “like all health systems, Cone Health has seen a decline in revenue due to delaying elective surgeries as a result of COVID-19. Some of our staff have been impacted and in some cases, departments have been closed.”
“We are moving staff to work in other areas as possible. In some cases, employees are using vacation time or taking time off unpaid.
“As of this moment, Cone Health has not experienced widespread furloughs. Exact numbers are hard to come by as workforce needs quickly change.”
Past reductions
The three systems took major revenue, investment income and workforce hits during the Great Recession of December 2007 to June 2009, along with a slow recovery that lingered into 2014.
For example, Wake Forest Baptist announced eliminating a combined 1,350 job positions between November 2012 and October 2018.
The biggest workforce reduction came in November 2012 when the system eliminated 950 positions as part of reducing costs related to lingering effects of the Great Recession, struggles to implement its Epic electronic records system, and a series of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement reductions.
Of that total, 530 were closed, unfilled positions or employees who left through attrition or retirement.
That doesn’t factor Wake Forest Baptist shifting 755 employees to billing-services vendor nThrive in May 2017. Wake Forest Baptist said in November 2019 it was bringing its billing services back in-house.
Novant eliminated at least 758 job positions between April 2012 and February 2018, most notably about 400 in a restructuring initiative from November 2014 to July 2015.
Across the country
There have been health-care job cuts, layoffs or furloughs across the country related to the pandemic.
Altarum, a nonprofit health-care research and consulting group, said April 3 that “health care looks to be contributing to, instead of counterbalancing, an accelerating economic calamity.”
“Health care lost 43,000 jobs in March, by far the largest monthly drop in our data series going back to 1990,” Altarum analyst Ani Turner wrote.
“This may seem counterintuitive as we read daily of health-care providers caring for COVID-19 patients stretched to capacity, but other types of health services have been shutting down like the rest of the service economy.
“Even telemedicine visits, directly linking providers to patients, reduce the use of support staff,” Turner said.
The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a report based on a March 23-27 survey of hospitals.
“Hospitals reported laying off staff due to financial difficulties, which further exacerbated workforce shortages and the hospitals’ ability to care for COVID-19 patients and the routine patient population,” according to the report.
“Many hospitals reported that their cash reserves were quickly depleting, which could disrupt ongoing hospital operations. One administrator stated that it had been ‘an absolute financial nightmare for hospitals.’
“All types of hospitals, and especially small rural hospitals, requested financial assistance, including faster and increased Medicare payments, and loans and grants.”
$100 billion enough?
The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package contains $100 billion for not-for-profit hospitals to help support their operations, including accessing critical equipment that’s in limited supply.
Some of the funding comes from temporarily increases in Medicare reimbursements — 20% for treating COVID-19 patients — and early payment of up to six months’ worth of future reimbursements.
“While the extraordinary level of federal aid offers the sector some relief, however, it is unlikely to fully cover the material revenue decline facing hospitals as a result of the pandemic,” Moody’s Investors Service said in an April 3 report.
“Cash flow will likely be materially lower for the next several months. As such, our outlook for the sector remains negative.”
On March 25, S&P Global Ratings revised its sector outlook for what it called the U.S. not-for-profit acute health care sector to negative “due to the quickly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent investment deterioration which could pressure credit quality.”
S&P Global Ratings said when COVID-19 became a financial concern that “while it’s impossible to predict the severity of the outbreak, and what specific regions will be hit worse than others, increased inpatient and outpatient volume for COVID-19 cases could have ripple effects to operations for hospitals and, ultimately, could impact margins for hospitals and insurers.”
Moody’s projects postponed elective surgeries “will likely reduce hospital revenue by 25% to 40% per month on average and strain cash flow significantly.”
“Many states (not North Carolina) have mandated that hospitals suspend nonessential services for an indefinite period, creating uncertainty over when hospitals can resume providing services.”
Moody’s also cited “difficulty in curbing expenses, as surge preparation costs offset any expense reductions from postponed or canceled services.”
Moody’s said that based on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data, $100 billion is how much the nation spends on hospital services per month.
“Given that affected services will almost certainly be suspended for over a month, and that the $100 billion is available to not only hospitals but other non-hospital health-care providers, such as nursing homes and clinics, it will not likely be enough to cover lost revenue from suspended services,” Moody’s said.
Moody’s said that larger systems “which have regional diversification and strong absolute and relative liquidity will be better able to weather the pandemic.”
“Some academic medical centers, for example, will find a source of credit strength in being owned by large universities, and thereby having a ‘parent’ as a liquidity source.”
Not enough
The N.C. Healthcare Association said it is concerned that the federal stimulus funding will not cover the loss of revenue for N.C. hospitals halting most non-essential elective surgeries.
The association said that based on March alone, N.C. hospitals combined have:
- Foregone $800 million in revenues for elective procedures;
- Added $135 million in excess supply and labor costs per month; and
- Absorbed $82 million in expenses to protect health care workers and patients.
“We are still evaluating the impact that the $100 billion will have on our industry and are awaiting guidance from our federal partners on how the funds will be distributed,” said Cody Hand, the association’s senior vice president for government relations and deputy general counsel.
“We welcome the increase in both the rate and speed of the accelerated Medicare payments, but are concerned that they will not come fast enough for the state’s most vulnerable hospitals.”
NCHA spokeswoman Cynthia Charles said the advocacy group has been communicating the financial data with state legislators as part of planting the seeds for state assistance.
“Virtually all hospitals expect to have negative cash flows this month,” Charles said.
“The current situation cannot be sustained.”
