Hooters of America LLC has eliminated 416 jobs at 14 corporate-owned North Carolina restaurants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes 30 employees each at its 3031 High Point Road restaurant in Greensboro and 3122 Garden Road in Burlington,
The restaurant chain made the employee reduction decision March 23. A WARN Act notice to the N.C. Commerce Department was received Monday.
Hooters officials stressed Wednesday that despite the language it used in the WARN notice, the restaurants remain open for take-out meals with limited staff.
Among those affected are 255 “Hooters girls” servers and 84 kitchen staff. All affected employees were let go by March 30.
The chain cited the stay-at-home orders from Gov. Roy Cooper and local city and county governments, as well as Cooper’s executive order to prohibit dine-in services at restaurants in the short term.
Those orders are “causing, and will continue to cause, a drastic impact on (our) business … substantial income and profit losses and an uncertain future such that the company does not have alternative work to offer to its affected employees.”
The company also said it has conducted layoffs at its headquarters in Atlanta.
