GREENSBORO — Honda Aircraft Co. announced Thursday that it will suspend production of the HondaJet Elite at its Greensboro factory for 10 days starting Monday.
Corporate Communications Coordinator Kie Nagasawa said in a news release that the suspension of work at Honda Aircraft’s world headquarters at Piedmont Triad International Airport is “due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The company employs roughly 1,500 people at its campus, but not all of the workers are on the production line.
More broadly, Honda is also temporarily idling nearly 30,000 North American production workers in its auto, power sports and power equipment operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
Not far from the Triad near Chapel Hill, the Honda Power Equipment subsidiary, which makes lawn mowers in Swepsonville, said Wednesday it will suspend production for a week beginning Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.