Officials break ground for Honda Aircraft's $15.5 million expansion. Pictured (l-r) are airport Executive Director Kevin Baker, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, Honda Aircraft CEO Michimasa Fujino and Gov. Roy Cooper.
By Richard M. Barron
Honda Aircraft Co. CEO Michimasa Fujino speaks to guests at the company's groundbreaking for its $15.5 million expansion that will help it build HondaJets more quickly.
Gov. Roy Cooper greets guests at the Honda Aircraft Co. groundbreaking for a $15.5 million expansion at its HondaJet plant.
Honda Aircraft Co. displayed a rendering of its $15.5 million expansion on the site where it will be built.
GREENSBORO — Honda Aircraft Co. will be able to build its jets more quickly because of a $15.5 million expansion it broke ground for on Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper and a variety of business and political leaders joined Honda Aircraft CEO Michimasa Fujino in the ceremony outside a vast field that will be the site of the 82,000-square-foot building that Honda will add to its campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The company said the new building will bring its investment at the airport to $245 million with more than 1,500 employees. Although the new building will not bring any new employees, it will allow the company to expand its production of its light business jet from four jets to five HondaJets per month.
Cooper said the expansion enhances North Carolina's economy as a center of aviation manufacturing.
He said the state has the second-fastest growing aerospace business cluster in the nation with 200 aerospace companies and 400 suppliers.
Kevin Baker, PTI's executive director, said Honda Aircraft's expansion will help it with "vertical integration", which means it will control more of its manufacturing process on site with available aircraft parts at hand for the aircraft-building process.
Hondajet President and CEO Michimasa Fujino announced that the FAA has granted the Type Certificate, clearing the Greensboro-built small jet for delivery to customers, during a celebration at HondaJet in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 9, 2015.
HondaJet President and CEO Michimasa Fujino talks to the media after he announced that the FAA has granted the company the Type Certificate. Fujino said he’s humbled to realize he’ll be remembered as the man who took the world’s fifth-largest car company into the aircraft business.
HondaJet President and CEO Michimasa Fujino talks to the media after he announced that the FAA has granted the company the Type Certificate. Fujino said he’s humbled to realize he’ll be remembered as the man who took the world’s fifth-largest car company into the aircraft business.
