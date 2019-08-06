Honda Power Equipment said Tuesday it plans a $46.4 million expansion of its plant in Alamance County.
The company, which makes lawn-mower engines, string trimmers and other equipment, said in a news release that the expansion includes a production line for the new Honda GCV general-purpose engine.
Honda Power Equipment will use the new engine as the cornerstone of an all-new lawn mower series called the HRN.
Shane McCoy, a Honda senior vice president, said Tuesday the HRN represents an evolution from the company’s existing lawn mowers and replaces an older product, offering more horsepower, torque and convenience features.
“It just looks good,” he said. “It’s a really, really sharp design.”
Although the expansion doesn’t come immediately with additional jobs, the company could hire more workers if the mowers sell well and Honda increases production, McCoy said.
The plant, he added, employs 750 people and is the company’s only power equipment manufacturer in the U.S., making a third of Honda’s global products.
The news comes days after another Honda division, Greensboro-based Honda Aircraft Co., broke ground on a $15 million expansion of its HondaJet manufacturing campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
McCoy said the new engine will begin mass production in February 2020.
“Once we decide to do something, we like to try to act as quickly as we can,” he said.