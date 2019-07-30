Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.47 billion in May, down 2.6% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Tuesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
Orders, however, were up 7.8% from April.
About 59% of survey participants had a year-over-year decrease in orders during May.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were $9.84 billion in June, up 0.1 percent year over year, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales were also up 0.1 percent from May.
Ken Smith, Smith Leonard’s director of furniture services, said the latest survey “continued to support what we had been hearing regarding slower business. We are not hearing much encouragement for June and July.”
“We do need to keep in mind that we are comparing to pretty good numbers last year.”