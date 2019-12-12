The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area experienced a 6% increase in homes being bought for flipping during the third quarter, national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions said in a report timed for release today.
Sales of flipped homes in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 180.
The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 6.6% of all home purchases in the quarter.
Those flipping the homes grossed on average $60,000, representing an $80,000 purchase price and a $140,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $54,500.
The average time it took to flip a home in 2018 was 167 days, the same as a year ago.
About 64% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 36.1% borrowed money. About 3% were sold to cash buyers, while 8.3% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 163 flipped homes sold during the quarter, down 10% from a year ago. Those sales made up 4.9% of the market.
Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $51,500, representing an $80,000 purchase price and a $131,500 flipped price.
The average time it took to flip a home sold during the quarter was 147 days, down from 150 days a year ago.
About 68% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 32% borrowed money. About 37% were sold to cash buyers, while 9% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.
“After a springtime selling binge earlier this year, the home-flipping business settled way down over the summer amid a continuing scenario of languishing profits,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
“The retreat back to more normal levels of sales comes amid broader market forces that are making it harder and harder for investors to complete the kinds of deals they were getting as recently as last year.
“Those forces are keeping profits way down from post-Recession highs and show no signs of easing.”
