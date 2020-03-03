Another Hanes Mall Boulevard hotel property has been sold to an out-of-state buyer, this time the Hilton Garden Inn.
The 3.08-acre property at 1325 Creekshire Way was bought for $15.6 million by Hotel Ventures of Pineville, Inc. of Martinez, Ga., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The seller was Creekshire Hotel LLC, an affiliate of Wedge Group of Houston.
The 31,633-square-foot hotel contains 112 guest and seven meeting rooms. It previously sold in August 2012 for $13.25 million.
In recent years, the main commercial developments along Hanes Mall Boulevard have been near the bridge where Interstate 40 and Business 40 split.
Most have been either restaurants or hotels, such as Home2 Suites Hotel by Marriott. The road now contains 14 hotels and 1,554 rooms.
In September 2018, a Baltimore hotel-management group affiliated with Milestone Hospitality Management spent $25.5 million to purchase two hotel properties off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Milestone affiliate BVWM HTS spent $14 million to buy the Home2 Suites Hotel by Marriott property at 1010 Marriott Crossing Way. That property, which opened in February 2018, consists of 91 hotel rooms, a 2.19-acre site and an appraised land value of $5.38 million.
Milestone affiliate BVWM SHS spent $11.5 million to buy the Springhill Suites by Marriott property at 1015 Marriott Crossing Way. That property, which opened in 2009, consists of 95 hotel rooms, a 2.43-acre site with an appraised land value of $7.54 million.
Mason Mednick, managing director of Milestone, said the symbiotic relationship of retail, restaurants and hotels along Hanes Mall Boulevard, as well as Home2 Suites and Springhill being relatively new entrants, "made for a compelling buying point for us."
"The Hanes Mall Boulevard market has a diverse and robust foundation, and we want to be in the same areas as the main traffic flows. Having those amenities close to us provides a compelling reason to stay with us."
Mednick said Milestone also was attracted by the visitor mix of health care, corporate business, social, religious, fraternal and youth and college sports.
"The Winston-Salem/Hanes Mall area is an attractive, healthy sub-market, relative to room occupancy rate and room rental rates," said Raymond Collins with Collins Commercial Properties Inc.
"It has been stable over a continuum, underpinned by two regional hospitals, presence of I-40 and U.S. 421 access wise, and the many surrounding businesses in the area."
