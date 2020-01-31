Highwoods Properties Inc. said Friday its first step for exiting the Triad real estate market involves selling two portfolio pieces for a combined $233.4 million.
The Raleigh commercial real-estate firm announced plans Aug. 22 that it would end its Greensboro presence by mid-2020, along with the Memphis, Tenn., market.
Highwoods sold off 2.8 million square feet of Winston-Salem properties between 2007 and 2011 after determining it was a noncore market. Depressed demand for office space during the Great Recession of 2007-11 slowed the company’s departure.
When Highwoods made the announcement, its Greensboro portfolio consisted of 2.67 million square feet of industrial space, 1.15 million square feet of office space and 30 acres of development land. Among the properties are 1501 Highwoods Blvd., 628 Green Valley Road and 661 Brigham Road.
The company sold its industrial and single-story flex portfolio, a combined 2.8 million square feet, for $193.4 million. It projects closing the sale of The Knollwood, a two-building office complex with 250,000 square feet, by Feb. 15 for $40 million.
Those properties represent about 75% of the remaining Triad portfolio.
Highwoods did not identify either buyer. It said the properties are 93.8% occupied and are projected to generate $14.3 million of annual cash in 2020.
Highwoods is classifying all Greensboro and Memphis assets as non-core. It plans to record land impairment charges of between $2.5 million and $4 million relating to land held for office development in Greensboro.
Ted Klinck, Highwoods’ president and chief executive, said in a statement that it is reinvesting the sales proceeds into “high-growth markets, such as Charlotte.”
Highwoods’ expectation is that the Greensboro and Memphis property sales would approximate the $436 million total investment for Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union in Charlotte, which closed in November.
