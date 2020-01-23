A substantial increase in First Bancorp's provision for loan losses led to a 12.6% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $20.9 million.

First Bancorp, a supercommunity bank based in Southern Pines, released the report after the stock market closed Wednesday.

The bank has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.

Diluted earnings were 71 cents a share, down 9 from a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 78 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First Bancorp had loan revenue of $51.5 million, down 3.1% from a year ago.

However, the bank added $3.2 million to its provision for loan losses, compared with $693,000 a year ago. The provision is a key financial metric because it has a bottom-line effect on profitability.

The bank did not provide details on the sharp increase in the provision in its news release.

Fee revenue rose 9% to $14.6 million.

Other service charges on commissions and fees were the top fee-revenue producer at $4.8 million, followed by service charges on deposit accounts at $3.4 million, and commissions from sales of insurance and financial products at $2 million.

Another key factor was the bank’s entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into national Small Business Administration lending business. For the fourth quarter, the bank reported consulting fees of $1 million and gains of $1.2 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans.

The bank’s income-tax expense was down 12.6% to $20.9 million.

Nonperforming assets were at $37.8 million on Dec. 31, compared with $33.9 million on Sept. 30 and $43.4 million on Dec. 31, 2018.

Total assets were at $6.14 billion on Dec. 31, compared with $5.86 billion in the year-ago period.

For the full year, First Bancorp's net income increased 3.1% to $92 million. Diluted earnings were up 9 cents to $3.10 a share.

""We are pleased with our results for 2019," Richard Moore, the bank's chief executive, said in a statement.

"Profitability was strong, with a return on average assets of 1.53%, and we experienced solid balance sheet growth, especially in retail deposits, which grew nearly 10%."

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, did not express concern about the increased loan-loss provision.

"We simply think First Bancorp chose to boost reserves as part of year-end closings — no real credit shift has occurred in our view," Marinac said.

The bank did not report repurchasing shares in the fourth quarter. It reported in its third-quarter report that it had spent $10 million to repurchase 281,593 shares for fiscal 2019 through Sept. 30.

On Nov. 19, the bank's board of directors authorized an updated share repurchase program to spend up to $40 million by Dec. 31, 2020. The limit is from the $25 million limit established Feb. 5, of which $10 million had been spent by Nov. 19.

