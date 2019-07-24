A sizable second-quarter earnings miss by Caterpillar Inc. has sent its share price down as much as 7% in early trading Wednesday.
Caterpillar has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
The company reported a 5.1% decline in net income to $1.62 billion.
Diluted earnings were $2.83 a share, up 1 cent from a year ago. Caterpillar took restructuring charges worth 15 cents in the quarter.
The average earnings forecast was $3.12 by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecast.
The share price was down $5.10, or by 3.6%, to $133.14 at noon today.
Sales rose 3% to $14.43 billion.
Analysts have been bullish about Caterpillar’s benefiting from expanded infrastructure spending in the United States and globally on machinery and products in the construction, energy and mining sectors.
Caterpillar is considered a bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to those sectors.
However, Caterpillar has indicated it is experiencing higher manufacturing costs from steel prices as a result of the U.S.-China tariffs dispute. Operating costs were up 3.2% to $12.22 billion.
Another key factor for the year-over-year comparisons is that Caterpillar had $565 million in its income-tax provision for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $490 million in the second quarter of 2018. The federal corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, was the main factor in the difference.
Caterpillar did not have an update on a January 2018 report that it was considering closing its Progress Rail engine-manufacturing plant in LaGrange, Ill., potentially affecting more than 600 jobs. It said at that time it could move manufacturing and assembly production to other U.S. subsidiaries, with the Winston-Salem plant specifically mentioned.
“Sales and revenues increased this quarter, including a record performance from construction industries, which reflected our strong competitive position globally,” Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
The company projects "modest sales growth in 2019," which factors in a recovery in oil and gas equipment demand near the end of the year and dealers working through higher machine inventory levels.
"With a higher amount of restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter, the company expects restructuring costs for the remainder of the year to be significantly lower."
Umpleby said that "we expect our profit per share in 2019 to be another record."
The manufacturer maintained its current 2019 financial guidance of earnings in a range of $12.06 to $13.06 a share, although it "expects to be at the lower end of this outlook range."
Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich said Caterpillar appeared most affected by higher-than-expected dealer inventories during the second quarter.
"Orders were modestly weaker than normal seasonality," Revich said. "Our focus is on backlog performance in Resources (division) and new bid opportunities in coming quarters — a factor that we expect to determine whether Caterpillar can grow earnings next year amid a slowdown in global construction equipment demand."
Two of Caterpillar’s three main divisions had revenue decreases in the second quarter: down 4.6% increase in construction industries to $6.17 billion, and down 9.7% for resource industries to $2.53 billion. Energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 4.3% to $5.72 billion.
North America sales rose 12% to $6.84 billion.
Caterpillar did not provide its typical workforce update for the second consecutive quarter.
As of Dec. 31, the company’s overall workforce represented 104,000 full-time employees and 20,000 part-time and contract employees. The U.S. workforce was at 53,700, while the non-U.S. workforce was at 70,300.