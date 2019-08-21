The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau’s board of directors voted Wednesday to adopt a 10-year destination strategic plan that calls for better leveraging its furniture heritage and other key assets, including niche sports, High Point University, festivals and other downtown catalyst projects.
The plan also calls for High Point to work more collaboratively with Greensboro and other areas of Guilford County to recruit regionally focused events and complimentary tourism assets.
The plan is meant to create and attract year-round tourism opportunities, such as: designer B2B furniture business; rowing competitions on the city’s lakes; expanding “home grown” events, such as the Coltrane Festival; more spectator events; and work with the Congdon Event Center to develop a calendar that can accommodate small tradeshows and meetings throughout the year.