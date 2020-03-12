HIGH POINT — The High Point Market has postponed its spring event until early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the High Point Market Authority.
"Heeding the public guidance offered by NC Governor Roy Cooper, and in the interest of the health and safety of our stakeholders, industry members, and local citizens, the High Point Market Authority has decided to postpone this year’s Spring Market, scheduled for April 25-29, until a later date in early June, should conditions improve," according to the news release.
“The decision was difficult, as any change in date could have tremendous economic repercussions on our industry and community, as well as the countless small businesses whose livelihoods relies on High Point Market, but underscores our shared concern and well-being of the citizens in our community and our industry partners,” Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors, said in the release.
The market has occurred since 1909 and cancellation has only occurred once — in 1942 when the markets were cancelled because of World War II.
“Our board of directors will continue to monitor the situation, and we will remain in communication with the proper medical and elected officials,” Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority, said in the release. “Our aim is to have a decision in early May as to if Market can occur, given the uncertainties of this rapidly evolving situation.”
For the time being, online registration will be postponed, with the plan to reopen once the new plan has been put in place.
