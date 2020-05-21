The High Point Market’s solution for conducting a fall trade show is to have three three-day schedules beginning Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 21.
The first period runs Oct. 13-15, while the second will be Oct. 16-18 and the third Oct. 19-21.
“We expect this to spread out attendance, and enable you to meet your exhibitors while maintaining appropriate social distancing requirements,” the High Point Market Authority said Thursday.
Buyers and industry guests were be assigned to one of two geographic regions based on the state in which they are based.
Region B features Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas,.
Region A features the remaining 36 states. International buyers can attend any of the three periods.
“For all attendees, showroom appointments will be strongly encouraged,” the authority said.
“We have asked exhibitors to not make any distribution decisions until the end of market (and) after all regions have had a chance to attend and view products.”
The authority announced April 16 that the spring High Point Market — already pushed back from April 25-29 to early June — had been canceled.
The market debuted in 1909. The trade show has been canceled just once, in 1942 because of World War II.
The local and global public-health ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with government restrictions on large gatherings, were cited as the primary reasons behind the decision.
The market typically draws between 75,000 and 80,000 attendees, many of whom come from other nations.
