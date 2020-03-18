High Point Furniture Market

In this 2018 photo, people enter the High Point Furniture Market at the IHFC Building during the spring market. 

HIGH POINT — The Spring High Point Market will be reduced to three days and held in June instead of April, officials said today.

The semiannual market was supposed to be April 25-29 but will now run June 12-14, the High Point Market Authority said Wednesday in a news release.

Officials said last week the market would be delayed after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper advised large events be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The condensed market will likely include minimal programming, keeping the focus on appointments and sales meetings within the showrooms, the authority said in the release.

"We're choosing to focus on the positive and look at this as an opportunity for exhibitors and buyers alike to really hone in on the foundational element upon which Market was built, the buy/sell relationship," Dudley Moore Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority's board of directors and president of Otto & Moore, said in the release. "With minimal programming on the schedule, the relational aspect of the product sourcing cycle will truly shine, and attending buyers will have more time in their schedules to explore new vendors, visit parts of Market they usually don't have time for, and hopefully grow their product prospect list as a result."

All spring market passes already issued will still be honored for the June show. The new registration fee for industry passes will remain in effect. The onsite processing fee will be waived for all pass types.

Market Authority officials plan to reassess in mid-May and announce no later than May 15 any updates on the event's status.

Check for updates at www.highpointmarket.org.

