Advanced Home Care, one of High Point's largest private employers, said Monday it has agreed to sell its home medical equipment business in a transaction that would affect 304 local workers and 680 overall.
Advanced said the buyer is AdaptHealth, based in Plymouth Meeting, Pa. The deal is expected to be completed in February.
AdaptHealth said it would sign a long-term lease for the affected Advanced properties in High Point that would serve as its Southeast administrative and distribution center
AdaptHealth, the third largest home medical equipment company in the U.S., serves more than 1 million patients and has offices in 49 states.
"We are excited to announce our intent (on the transaction) and look forward to enhancing the products and services we're able to provide to patients and healthcare professionals throughout the Southeast," said Josh Parnes, AdaptHealth's president and chief operating officer.
Advanced is a non-for-profit home healthcare agency that provides infusion therapy skilled nursing, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, nutrition services and medical equipment.
It has 33 offices in the Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia with 606 employees in High Point.
David French, speaking on behalf of Advanced, said that 680 employees out of its overall 1,450 workforce would be affected by the AdaptHealth purchase.
French said the transaction would affect jobs at its headquarters and at its Piedmont Parkway facility. There are 304 home medical equipment employees at the Piedmont facility, along with 222 in home health and 47 in its infusion unit.
Joel Mills, chief executive of Advanced, said in a statement that the planned sale of the home medical equipment business may not be its only transaction.
“For many years, it’s been our plan to become a national company,” Mills said. “That has become increasingly difficult, as many of the member health systems who own Advanced Home Care have been sold or merged.”
Advanced is comprised of a joint venture of 12 health care systems in its five-state territory.
“We spent much of 2019 evaluating ownership options and believe this is the best opportunity for future growth for our company and employees,” Mills said.
“We continue to explore strategic options for our home health and infusion businesses.”
The purchase of the Advanced home medical equipment business is the second significant transaction for AdaptHealth in the past month.
On Nov 22, the company announced it was buying the Patient Care Solutions business from McKesson Corp., representing a $30 million investment when including restructuring expenses.
PCS provides wound care supplies, ostomy supplies, urological supplies, incontinence supplies, diabetic care supplies, and breast pumps directly to patients across the United States.
PCS generated net revenues of approximately $134 million over a 12-month period that ended Oct. 31.
