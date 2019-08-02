A significant drop in second-quarter sales in China spooked investors in Herbalife Nutrition Inc. enough to send its share price down to its 52-week low on Friday.
The share price dropped as much as 9.5% before closing down $2.76, or 6.8%, to $38. The share price is down 38.4% from its 52-week high of $61.77 on Feb. 5.
Herbalife reported after the stock market closed Thursday an 18.9% decrease in second-quarter net income to $76.5 million. Overall sales were down 3.5% to $1.24 billion even with Chinese sales falling 35% to $187 million.
During the first quarter, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.
The company said the review “had an impact on our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”
Herbalife said the review period ended April 18 and meetings resumed in early May.
Richard Craver