Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. fulfilled its goal of promoting from within again to fill its chief executive vacancy.
The company said Tuesday it has named Dr. John Agwunobi as chief executive and John DeSimone as full-time president. Both appointments are effective March 30.
Agwunobi currently is co-president and chief health and nutrition officer, while DeSimone is co-president.
At that time, Michael Johnson will relinquish for a second time his chief executive duties and return to his executive chairman role.
The nutritional supplement company has its East Coast manufacturing plant and more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.
Johnson served as chief executive from 2003 until Rich Goudis was promoted to the role in June 2017.
Goudis resigned unexpectedly in January for reasons that the company said were related to its “expense policies and business practices.” In a regulatory filing, Herbalife said Goudis voluntarily resigned.
In February, several media reports speculated that Goudis' sudden departure appeared tied to comments he made about the company’s internal accounting policies.
Goudis became chief executive following the company reaching a $200 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission about its operational and marketing practices in June 2016.
“With an accomplished and unique background as a physician, public health official and business leader, Dr. Agwunobi embodies our company’s vision, values and nutrition philosophy,” Johnson said in a statement.
“He has been an integral part of our business, from customer and distributor experiences to product development, and I am confident he has the vision, skills and experience necessary to lead this great company into the future."
Agwunobi said that “our business is strong and our future is bright, and I look forward to continuing on our positive trajectory for the benefit of our distributors, their customers, employees and shareholders.”
DeSimone joined Herbalife in 2007 and became chief financial officer in 2010. He served in that role before being named co-president and chief strategic officer in 2018.
“John DeSimone is a proven leader with an extraordinarily deep knowledge of our business," Johnson said.
Herbalife reported in a July regulatory filing that Johnson would be paid an annual base salary of $1.24 million, retroactive to June 17, as chairman and chief executive, and qualify for an annual bonus of up to 150% of the base salary.
Johnson was making $300,000 as executive chairman. His salary upon returning to chief executive on an interim basis was $500,000.
In Johnson’s previous last full fiscal year as chairman and chief executive in 2016, he made $1.24 million in salary. His total compensation was $10.9 million.
In March, Herbalife reported in its 2019 proxy filing that DeSimone received $619,000 in salary in fiscal 2018, unchanged from 2017, and total compensation of $2.83 million, an increase of 3.2%.
Agwunobi received $506,589 in salary and total compensation of $2.38 million in fiscal 2018. It was the first time Agwunobi was listed as a top-five executive.
Herbalife said in a separate filing Tuesday that Agwunobi will make $900,000 in annual salary as chief executive and be eligible for an annual bonus of up to 115% of his base salary, or $1.03 million.
Agwunobi would be eligible for incentive pay of up to $3.5 million in 2020, of which 75% will be granted in performance-based stock units and 25% in time-based stock units.
DeSimone will make $695,000 in annual salary as chief executive and be eligible for an annual bonus of up to 80% of his base salary, or $556,000.
Agwunobi would be eligible for incentive pay of up to $2.25 million in 2020, of which 75% will be granted in performance-based stock units and 25% in time-based stock units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.