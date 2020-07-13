Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. commenced Monday an expected major share-repurchase program, this time with plans to buy back up to $750 million worth of its stock.
At a minimum $44.75 a share offer, Herbalife could buy back up to 16.76 million, or 11.4%, of its 147.78 million outstanding shares.
The company said it would pay up to $50 a share, which would allow it buy back up to 15 million shares, or just under 10%.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.
In October 2018, the Herbalife board of directors board approved a new five-year, $1.5 billion share-repurchase program.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
However, most corporations — particularly banks — have suspended such initiatives for the short term, if not for all of fiscal 2020.
“With our strong cash flows and favorable debt maturity schedule, we believe we can drive future growth and invest in our business while continuing to return value to shareholders," said John Agwunobi, who took over as chairman April 29 and as chief executive March 30.
Investors responded to the announcement by sending the share price up as much as 13.9% to $52 a share in morning trading.
Herbalife's move is similar to the share-repurchase initiative that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. began May 1 by its board of directors approving a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of its outstanding common stock. At that level, the company could buy back about 4.76 million shares — about 3.9% of its 119.55 million outstanding shares.
Herbalife said May 21 that it would offer up to $600 million worth of senior notes toward funding the share-repurchase program. Those notes have a fixed annual interest rate of 7.875% that will begin being paid March 1 and then every March 1 and Sept. 1 until due in 2025. The offering is projected to end May 29.
According to Investopedia, a senior note is defined “as a type of bond that takes precedence over other debts in the event that the company declares bankruptcy and is forced into liquidation. Because they carry a lower degree of risk, senior notes pay lower rates of interest than junior bonds.”
The notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the company’s existing and future subsidiaries.
Herbalife said it will employ the modified Dutch auction format for the share-repurchase initiative.
Companies use the Dutch auction method to repurchase a predetermined value of shares within a set price range in a relatively short amount of time, typically one to two months, according to analysts with SeekingAlpha.com.
In this case, the tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, questioned the wisdom of the initiative.
“If they were able to borrow the money inexpensively, I would say yes, but given that they are paying 7.875%, I do not think this was a prudent move at all,” Gray said. “Incurring such expensive debt should be cause for concern for existing shareholders."
Herbalife said that although its board of directors and executives "are entitled to participate in the offer on the same basis as all other shareholders ... they have indicated they have no intention of tendering their shares, except for three executive who have indicated they are undecided."
Perhaps more importantly, the directors, executives and the Icahn Entities "are prohibited from purchasing or otherwise acquiring any common shares until the expiration of 10 business days after the date of termination of the offer."
The last time Herbalife conducted such an offering of senior notes was in March 2018. The notes were valued at $550 million.
In the 2018 offering, Herbalife’s largest investor Carl Icahn agreed not to participate. At that time, Icahn owned 24.3%, or 22.87 million shares.
As of March 17, Icahn owned 35.23 million shares for a 23.85% ownership stake following Herbalife's 2-for-1 stock split in March 2018.
